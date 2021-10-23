Army hosts No. 16 Wake Forest after 2 straight losses

Wake Forest finds itself as the front-runner in a league race that is far more wide open than usual, with six-time reigning champion Clemson stumbling at North Carolina State and looking nothing like the offensive machine of recent years.

Coach Dave Clawson said the Demon Deacons are enjoying the moment but not getting lost in it. Defensive lineman Miles Fox sensed the same during the open weekend.

“Usually, it’s the younger guys kind of messing around a bit, getting complacent,” Fox said. “But everyone is locked in and we’re at a really good place right now.”

QBs galoresArmy’s triple option averages 295 yards rushing per game, second nationally, and operates with more than one quarterback. Against Wisconsin, it was Tyhier Tyler and Jabari Laws; for Wake Forest, Tyler and Christian Anderson get the nod.

“Using more than one quarterback is a good thing,” offensive coordinator Brent Davis said. “Guys have a chance to come to the side and watch what’s going on, so when it’s their turn to go back in they can kind of get in the flow of the game.”

Said Laws: “It’s a unique quarterback room. You won’t get this anywhere else in the country. We feed off each other’s energy.”