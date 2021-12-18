App State, Western Kentucky quarterbacks find their ways

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Chase Brice and his bowl-game counterpart are examples of success stories for the evolving paths of college football players.
The Appalachian State quarterback and Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe, who will lead their teams through today’s matchup in the Boca Raton Bowl, have found places to thrive.
Zappe found his way to Western Kentucky as a graduate transfer from Houston Baptist, following his former offensive coordinator Zach Kittley and joined by three former Houston Baptist receivers, and wrote a prolific 2021 season. He’s thrown for 5,545 yards and 56 touchdowns, which is four touchdowns away from Joe Burrow’s single-season record.
Brice’s story is well-established in this circle: a former Clemson-turned-Duke-turned-App State quarterback who shook off a difficult experience in Durham to win 10 games with the Mountaineers. He felt like in both of their cases, they had a less-complicated road to their current situations thanks to graduation.
“I’ve had to do it twice, but I found a good spot here and a great opportunity and a great fit,” Brice said. “And it’s all about timing — you’ve got to be smart about it. If anything, if I could shed a little advice, it’d be to get a degree. Take summer classes, load up in the spring. Earn a degree so that you earn that opportunity to go somewhere else.
“So the QB at Western, Bailey, he came from a smaller school but got a degree. And I feel like we did it the right way, in a way.”
Brice’s numbers aren’t as eye-popping as Zappe’s. But that doesn’t diminish how strong of an option he has been for the Mountaineers. He has passed for 3,022 yards, one of only four quarterbacks to surpass 3,000, and 23 touchdowns. With 269 yards in the bowl game, he would set a single-season App State record.
And unlike Zappe, this isn’t a one-and-done scenario. App State coach Shawn Clark has already mentioned the expected return of Brice in 2022. The extra bowl practices have allowed for him to start getting work with the next wave of App State wide receivers. Thomas Hennigan, Malik Wiliiams, Corey Sutton and Jalen Virgil will move on, allowing players such as Christian Wells, Christan Horn, Dashaun Davis and Milan Tucker to step forward.
Sutton won’t play in the bowl game. He had surgery after the Sun Belt Conference championship game that brings his App State career to completion.
Brice turned the narrative around on himself this season. He’s appreciative of his offensive line and his skill players for the impact they’ve had on it.
“One word is just growth. Grown a lot,” Brice said. “Obviously the three games we lost, I felt like I could have played better or been more consistent but one thing for a fact is I played hard, played to the last whistle. Then you look at the other the other 10 games, numbers there and how they kind of jumped off the page.
“... It is a cool accomplishment. I wish I could have a lot more — I hope so in the game.”
The Boca Raton Bowl begins at 11 a.m. today on ESPN. App State is 4-1 all-time against Western Kentucky, and the Mountaineers have won all six of their bowl games since moving up to the Bowl Subdivision in 2015.