App State puts perfect conference mark on line vs. Panthers

After Georgia State’s original first two games — slated to be matchups with Murray State and at Alabama, respectively — were called off, the Panthers opened the season with Sun Belt play against Louisiana, ranked No. 19 at the time.

Georgia State nearly caught the Ragin’ Cajuns off guard, losing in overtime, 34-31. They did it by forcing turnovers. The Panthers picked off Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis twice. The first one came before the half, with Louisiana charged deep into Georgia State territory.

The second started the second half and led to a Panthers score and a 14-point lead.

North Carolina sampling

App State will be the second Group of Five opponent from North Carolina for Georgia State.

The Panthers played at East Carolina on Oct. 3, a 49-29 loss.

Originally, Georgia State was set to play all three of the Group of Five schools in the state. The team’s game against Charlotte was postponed because of incorrectly read COVID-19 tests. That game has yet to be rescheduled.

Last meeting

Last season, the teams met in Atlanta in an App State blowout.