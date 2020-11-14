App State puts perfect conference mark on line vs. Panthers

BOONE — Appalachian State's football team finally returns home today.
The Mountaineers (3-0 Sun Belt Conference, 5-1 overall) bring in Georgia State, led by former App State player and assistant Shawn Elliott. Appalachian is coming off back-to-back road victories against Louisiana-Monroe and Texas State.
Here are five things to know about the Panthers:
Two top rushers
Georgia State's Destin Coates leads the Sun Belt with 107.2 rushing yards in five games, scoring five touchdowns.
He’s followed in the league by App State’s Daetrich Harrington, a junior averaging 99.2 per game with a conference-high seven rushing touchdowns.
Points, points, points
The Panthers score a lot of points. They give up a lot, too.
Georgia State’s offense averages 36.7 points per game, second in the Sun Belt to Coastal Carolina (37.9).
The Panthers are the league’s worst in scoring defense, allowing 40.2. Arkansas State, the team just ahead of Georgia State in scoring defense (38.6), gave up 45 points in a loss to App State on Oct. 22.
Nearly starting with a bang
After Georgia State’s original first two games — slated to be matchups with Murray State and at Alabama, respectively — were called off, the Panthers opened the season with Sun Belt play against Louisiana, ranked No. 19 at the time.
Georgia State nearly caught the Ragin’ Cajuns off guard, losing in overtime, 34-31. They did it by forcing turnovers. The Panthers picked off Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis twice. The first one came before the half, with Louisiana charged deep into Georgia State territory.
The second started the second half and led to a Panthers score and a 14-point lead.
North Carolina sampling
App State will be the second Group of Five opponent from North Carolina for Georgia State.
The Panthers played at East Carolina on Oct. 3, a 49-29 loss.
Originally, Georgia State was set to play all three of the Group of Five schools in the state. The team’s game against Charlotte was postponed because of incorrectly read COVID-19 tests. That game has yet to be rescheduled.
Last meeting
Last season, the teams met in Atlanta in an App State blowout.
The Mountaineers won thanks to a three-touchdown performance from wide receiver Corey Sutton and a two interception performance from cornerback Shaun Jolly. One of those was a pick-six return that put App State up for good.
Appalachian cruised to a 56-27 win.
