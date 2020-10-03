App State postpones next game after positive tests

BOONE — Appalachian State announced Thursday night that there are 19 new positive COVID-19 cases in the football program, a development that led to the postponement of the team's game against Louisiana next week.

The school sent a campus-wide email providing updates on seven clusters in or around the university. In it, App State also acknowledged an influx of novel coronavirus cases for the football team.

The positive case total is made up of 11 students and eight staffers. The Winston-Salem Journal has learned that 10 of the 11 students are athletes.

App State's game against Louisiana was originally set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN. It is now expected to be to either Dec. 4 or Dec. 5.

All active cases on the team are in isolation and those who came in close contact are in required quarantine, the athletics department said in a news release. App State would not release statistics indicating the total amount of people affected with the program.

An athletics department spokesman said that the football program had "paused practices for now" and had not had a full practice this week.

This comes a week after the Mountaineers were short-handed in a game against Campbell, which played at Wake Forest on Friday night.