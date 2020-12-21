App State never considered not playing a bowl game

Clark said App State would stay for two nights ahead of the game, which has a 2:30 p.m. kickoff today.

While it won’t fall in the norm — much like the entirety of this year and football season — Clark mentioned it did come with the benefit of playing early so players and coaches could get to their families for the holidays.

“Anytime you get a chance to play that early bowl game and stay at your house for Christmas, it’s great,” Clark said. “I know with two young kids, we’ve had Christmas in hotels before.

“Not the best thing you want to do, but Santa Claus always comes.”

Game week technically started on Wednesday, acting as the day-after game-day routine for the final time this season.

App State's season saw a nonconference schedule wiped out and built back with a new one. The Mountaineers faced a COVID-19 shutdown after a matchup at Marshall, which caused the Mountaineers to play undermanned against Campbell before going nearly a month without a game.

The season’s been grueling and tough on Clark, his staff and his players. To end with a win over a rival, 34-26 against Georgia Southern, in the regular-season finale and another bowl win would be a strong reward for a challenging year.