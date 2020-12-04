App State looks to upset Louisiana on Senior Day

BOONE — Appalachian State's football team gets a Friday night showdown with Louisiana.
The Mountaineers (5-1 Sun Belt, 7-2 overall) will host the Ragin’ Cajuns (6-1, 8-1) on Senior Day, App State's final home game at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Here are five things to know about Louisiana:
A non-championship matchup in December
The last two seasons, Louisiana-App State in December has always had championship implications. The Mountaineers hosted and won the last two Sun Belt Conference title games, both against the Ragin’ Cajuns.
The meteoric rise of Coastal Carolina upended that routine this season. Coastal Carolina and Louisiana clinched the East and West divisions, respectively, last weekend and will meet Dec. 19 for the league championship in Conway, South Carolina. Coastal Carolina, which is 9-0 with two games remaining, beat Texas State 49-14, and Louisiana blasted La.-Monroe 70-20.
Louisiana was ranked No. 25 in Tuesday night's College Football Playoff rankings. The Ragin' Cajuns beat the team currently ranked ninth in Iowa State (31-14 in the season opener). Their only loss came to Coastal Carolina, 30-27, on a game-winning field goal. The Chanticleers are No. 18.
Strong against the pass, weaker against the run
Louisiana is bolstered by a stingy pass defense. The Ragin’ Cajuns give up 175.2 passing yards per game, a Sun Belt best. App State is second with 180.2 passing yards allowed.
On top of that, they are tied for second in the nation with 13 interceptions. But there could be an opening for the Mountaineers’ run game.
Louisiana’s rush defense, allowing 179 yards per game, ranks above only South Alabama, Texas State and La.-Monroe, three teams with a combination of six wins. App State's offense is built off the run but finally flashed success through the air last week in a 47-10 win against Troy.
A scrambling QB
Dual-threat quarterback Levi Lewis will get another shot at the Mountaineers.
The senior has thrown for 2,027 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. He likely won’t match his production from last season (3,050 passing yards and 26 touchdowns), and he’s tossed more interceptions this year than last (seven to four) on more than 100 fewer passing attempts.
Lewis is scoring this season as a runner, though. He has carried for 233 yards and five touchdowns.
Running backs who have been around forever
When will Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas graduate? It seems like they’ve been around forever.
The two seniors have combined to run for more than 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns. They are the only pair of running backs in the nation to each have surpassed 1,100 yards in a season: Mitchell had 1,147 in 2019 and Ragas had 1,181 in 2018.
Ragas is the only one to break the 100-yard rushing mark against the Mountaineers in the previous two seasons, happening in the 30-19 App State win on Dec. 1 in the Sun Belt title game.
Ragin’ Cajun returns
Louisiana has both a punt return and kickoff return for touchdowns this season.
Junior punt returner Eric Garror has one touchdown in 18 returns. And sophomore Chris Smith has two kickoff-return scores on 19 returning chances.
Smith's 541 return yards are second on the team behind Roshauud Paul, who has 544.
