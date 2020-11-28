App State looks to bounce back vs. Troy

BOONE — Appalachian State is coming off its first conference loss of 2020. Now, the Mountaineers look to dust themselves off and move on to a division matchup at home.

Troy (4-4, 2-2 Sun Belt) becomes the focus after a 34-23 loss to Coastal Carolina. Here are five things to know about the Trojans prior to today's contest:

Divisional implications

Technically, App State and Troy are still in play for the East Division — albeit Troy’s scenario is far more complicated that App State’s — but it’s out of both programs’ hands right now.

Should Coastal Carolina win against Texas State this weekend, they’ve clinched the division and likely set the course for a title game in Conway, South Carolina. App State would need Coastal Carolina to lose its last two conference games of the season (Texas State and Troy) and win out in order to win the division.

Troy would need everyone else in the division — Coastal Carolina, App State, Georgia State (which beat Troy) and Georgia Southern — to lose out the rest of their conference slates as well as win out (the Trojans play the Chanticleers at home on Dec. 12).