App State honoring hall of fame coach

“This new building, if it wasn’t for Coach Moore, I’m not sure if it would be here or not,” said Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark, who played for Moore in the mid-1990s. “You go back and look at his record, he’s in the College Football Hall of Fame. We call ourselves ‘Jerry’s Kids’ around here — it’s all because of him. We love him and are glad he’s back here. Saturday is about him celebrating his career and giving his all for Appalachian State, and we have a job to do against Elon.”