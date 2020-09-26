App State football dealing with COVID-19 cases

BOONE — Appalachian State's chancellor said Friday that the football program is dealing with three active COVID-19 cases.
Sheri Everts, who's led the school since 2014, shared the news during a regularly scheduled board of trustee meeting. Everts said that the team will be without both players and coaches for today's game against Campbell University.
A few hours after, Campbell announced it was pausing in-person classes on its campus for two weeks due to a surge of positive cases.
This news comes a day after the App State volleyball team postponed its weekend series at Georgia Southern after one positive case required contact tracing of the whole team.
The football program had its practice shut down last month due to a COVID-19 cluster on Aug. 18. The Mountaineers were off the field for three days before being allowed to return. The wrestling program faced a similar situation on Sept. 1.
Campbell has been in this situation before as a visitor. For its season opener at Georgia Southern, the Eagles were without 33 players due to COVID-19 and injuries, among other reasons.
App State is 1-1 this season, consisting of a 35-20 win against Charlotte on Sept. 12 and a 17-7 loss to Marshall on Sept. 19.
The Sun Belt Conference has seen many games affected by COVID-19 already. Arkansas State has seen two games postponed so far this season. Georgia Southern had a matchup with Florida Atlantic pushed back.
App State-Georgia Southern was one of three volleyball series in the conference to be postponed this weekend: Coastal Carolina and South Alabama pushed theirs back, as did UT Arlington and Arkansas State.
As of press time Friday, Campbell-App State was still set to be played at noon today.
Georgia State postpones today's game at Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Out of an abundance of caution, Georgia State has postponed today's game at Charlotte due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Panthers’ program.
Charlotte was set to host the Panthers in the 49ers' home opener today at noon. The game was to be broadcast on ESPNU.
“We are obviously disappointed for our team but certainly respect Georgia State’s decision and look forward to starting league play next weekend at FAU,” said 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill.
It has not yet been determined when the game could be rescheduled.
Charlotte is set to open its 2020 Conference USA schedule next week at Florida Atlantic at 4 p.m. (ESPNU).
