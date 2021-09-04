App State dominates ECU in season opener

CHARLOTTE — Appalachian State’s takeover attempt of the Queen City turned into a commanding performance against East Carolina. The Mountaineers rolled to a 33-19 victory at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday night.

In his debut as App State (1-0) starting quarterback, Chase Brice dazzled. The transfer went 20-of-27 passing with 259 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with Thomas Hennigan and Corey Sutton for scores. Hennigan led the team with 114 yards receiving, including his 34-yard touchdown grab.

It was only part of App State’s well-rounded offensive assault. Camerun Peoples and Nate Noel combined for 226 rushing yards, with each crossing the 100-yard threshold. Peoples’ touchdown runs were for 21 yards in the first quarter and 12 yards in the fourth.

And during a pressing moment, the defense came up with a key interception. As the first half ended, ECU (0-1) quarterback Holton Ahlers launched a Hail Mary with the Pirates on the Mountaineers’ 40-yard line. Initially an East Carolina touchdown, referees later called an interception by App State safety Ryan Huff after replay review. The play kept App State’s lead at 20-6, giving the Mountaineers breathing room to build on in the second half.