Anxious for a win, Syracuse travels to No. 25 NC State

Tucker enters the game with 1,362 yards rushing and needs just 11 yards to break the school record set by Joe Morris in 1979. Tucker was held to 95 yards on 19 carries by the Cardinals, which snapped his seven-game streak of 100-yard games.

“We’re just trying to put that behind us. Moving on,” Tucker said. “We’ve got two more games to win. Getting a win as soon as possible would definitely take (pressure) off. Either way, we definitely hope to win out.”

Milestones

While N.C. State no longer controls its own destiny in the division, the Wolfpack still have a chance to finish with 10 wins for only the second time in program history.

“I think we’re very confident in ourselves to finish out the way we’re supposed to,” receiver Thayer Thomas said. “And then also, we know we still have a chance in this thing. We’ve just got to do our part and then hope and pray.”

Big gainers

Syracuse has the second-most rushes from scrimmage of 10+ yards (84) in the nation, is tied for second for the most of 20+ yards (26) and 40+ yards (8), and its mark of 11 rushes of 30+ yards is tied for fifth.

Leary’s play

N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary has put together a strong season that’s been overshadowed by some of the higher-profile passers in the ACC — Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, UNC’s Sam Howell, Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman and Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong. Leary is 14th in the Bowl Subdivision ranks, averaging 288.3 yards per game, and is tied for seventh with 29 touchdowns. He’s coming off a 408-yard effort at Wake Forest.