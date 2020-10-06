Annual Cobra Classic golf tournament set for Friday

HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will host the 18th Annual Cobra Classic Golf Tournament on Friday at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir. The entry fee for teams is $240 per team of four or $60 per individual.
The format of the Cobra Classic is Captain's Choice with a shotgun 1 p.m. start. Cash prizes will be given away for teams that place in the top three. Lunch will be provided for participants starting at noon.
Hole and tournament sponsorships are also available.
Proceeds from the Cobra Classic will help sustain operating cost within the Caldwell athletic department, which receives zero state funding. All of the financial proceeds go directly to the athletic program to be used for travel, equipment, uniforms, officials, insurance and maintaining effective recruitment programs.
Despite the challenges 2020 has presented, athletics at Caldwell have flourished.
Men’s basketball finished the 2019-20 season with a record of 29-4 and spent a total of 10 weeks in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Top 25 Poll, while women's basketball posted a Region 10 runner-up finish with a record of 18-9. Additionally, baseball and softball both had their inaugural seasons cut short due to the pandemic, but picked up key victories over established programs.
For the 2019-20 academic year, 41 student-athletes were named to the Region 10 All-Academic team (3.0 or higher GPA). A total of 12 student-athletes were named to the NJCAA’s All-Academic teams, including four first teamers (4.0 GPA), one second teamer (3.80-3.99 GPA) and seven third teamers (3.60-3.79 GPA).
For more information, to register a team or to sponsor a hole, contact Sandra Reece at 828-726-2718 or email sreece@cccti.edu.
