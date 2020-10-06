Annual Cobra Classic golf tournament set for Friday

HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will host the 18th Annual Cobra Classic Golf Tournament on Friday at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir. The entry fee for teams is $240 per team of four or $60 per individual.

The format of the Cobra Classic is Captain's Choice with a shotgun 1 p.m. start. Cash prizes will be given away for teams that place in the top three. Lunch will be provided for participants starting at noon.

Hole and tournament sponsorships are also available.

Proceeds from the Cobra Classic will help sustain operating cost within the Caldwell athletic department, which receives zero state funding. All of the financial proceeds go directly to the athletic program to be used for travel, equipment, uniforms, officials, insurance and maintaining effective recruitment programs.

Despite the challenges 2020 has presented, athletics at Caldwell have flourished.