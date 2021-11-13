ALL-AROUND PERFORMANCE: L-R football honors seniors, routs Catawba 56-3 to cap regular season

NCAA Division II football playoff brackets are set to be released on Sunday at 5 p.m., which is when Lenoir-Rhyne will find out whether it has been selected to participate. But if Saturday afternoon’s regular-season finale was the swan song for the Bears in 2021, they certainly ended things on a high note.
L-R walloped Catawba 56-3 on Senior Day at Moretz Stadium, capturing its third straight victory over the Indians in the 100th all-time meeting between the instate rivals. The win was also the Bears’ sixth straight to end the regular season, upping their record to 8-2 overall and 6-2 in South Atlantic Conference play.
On the other side, Catawba suffered its second loss in a row to drop to 5-4 overall and 2-4 in league contests. The Indians were the second consecutive team to allow 56 points against L-R, which defeated Barton 56-20 in a nonconference game last week.
“We made a decision to take a hard left and to stay consistent, keep guys accountable and just stack days, and so I think we’ve done a really good job of that,” L-R senior quarterback Grayson Willingham said of the Bears’ six-game winning streak. “It all starts with Coach (Mike) Jacobs, and the coaching staff and our administration is doing a really outstanding job.”
“We’ve gotten a little healthier, but I think our kids are just executing,” added Jacobs. “Our practice habits have improved and with that has come success on game day. They get a little bit better each week and I’m just super proud of them.”
Willingham completed 20 of 29 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns in what was likely his final home game with the Bears. Seven different receivers caught passes for L-R — led by Deondre Lester’s five catches for 79 yards, Kelin Parsons’ six receptions for 77 yards and Ryan Carter’s four grabs for 56 yards — and each of Willingham’s TD passes went to a different player.
“I’m just so proud of those young guys that have come up and made a real big impact,” said Willingham of L-R’s offensive weapons, who have stepped up without senior wide receiver Dareke Young in recent weeks. “I’m just blessed to be a part of their young journey as well and be able to be a guy that can distribute the ball to them.”
Willingham also added a 1-yard rushing TD, but it was Dwayne McGee who led L-R on the ground. The freshman running back set a new career high with 206 yards on 26 carries, finding the end zone twice while breaking the program record for single-season rushing yards. McGee currently has 1,594 rushing yards, topping the 1,559-yard season by Leonard Davis in 1994.
“There’s not much more you can say. I'm glad he's back for three more years,” said Jacobs of McGee. “... I think that’s a testament to the growth as well of our offensive line, our offensive line has done a great job this year of getting better each week and a lot of those yards are a testament to them. And Deewee’s a special football player, I’m happy for all his success.”
“He’s just electric, absolutely electric,” added Willingham of McGee. “And just the demeanor and energy that he brings to practice each and every day, he’s really consistent. His future’s very bright and I’m excited to watch him.”
The Bears also had four takeaways on defense, registering two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. They outgained Catawba 567-252 including a 321-107 advantage on the ground, finishing with 31 first downs as compared to 12 for the Indians while converting 14 of 18 third-down attempts and 2 of 3 fourth-down tries.
"If you can make it tough to run the football, which they’ve done, they’ve made people one-dimensional, we’ve done an unbelievable job on third down," said Jacobs of L-R's success up front. "They (Catawba) were 3 of 13 today on third down and we were 14 of 18, which those numbers are really unbelievable. It’s a credit to our staff and just our kids and their focus within the game."
L-R received the opening kickoff and immediately went to work, putting together an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard TD pass from Willingham to Parsons. The Bears scored on their next two possessions as well, getting a 13-yard TD run from Lester just over five minutes in and a 22-yard scoring strike from Willingham to Jordan Payne with 6:14 remaining in the first quarter.
After Catawba got on the board courtesy of a 22-yard field goal from Clayton Crile to start the second quarter, L-R did the rest of the scoring. Willingham’s rushing TD came at the 6:38 mark of the period before McGee added a 65-yard scoring scamper moments later and senior defensive tackle Dan Louba — who forced a strip-sack that was recovered by Andre Jefferson and had never had an offensive touch prior to Saturday — made it 42-3 at the half on a 1-yard burst of his own.
“Dan’s been a tremendous player for us, he’s given a ton to the program,” said Jacobs of Louba, who received a 15-yard penalty for excessive celebration after running into the stands to celebrate his first collegiate TD. “It was good to have a little fun and see him get into the end zone today.”
In the third quarter, McGee scored from 17 yards out to extend L-R’s lead. Then Hickory High alumnus Malakei Sumner caught a 14-yard TD pass from Willingham with just under 12 minutes remaining to give the Bears a 53-point edge.
"The atmosphere was great," said Willingham. "One of the things that makes this place special is the people. Having them all come out and I have a bunch of family here too today, and I think we really had a good showing today."
Defensively, L-R received six tackles apiece from Louba and fellow senior Preston Joseph, the latter of whom had an interception in the second quarter. In addition to Louba’s strip-sack, the Bears also got a fumble recovery from T.J. Blanding after senior Eric Jackson knocked the ball loose in the first quarter and an interception from Rashad Yelding in the third.
Three different QBs saw time for Catawba, with L-R limiting the Indians to 13-of-29 passing for 145 yards and the two picks. Jyrea Martin was limited to 45 yards on 10 carries, while Jaden Lockhart was Catawba’s leading receiver with four catches for 85 yards.
“They’ve been playing lights out,” said Willingham of L-R’s defense. “... We’ve got a lot of young guys obviously stepping up, and they’re doing a heck of a job. I’m excited for their future as well.”
L-R ends the regular season having outscored its last five opponents 247-32. The Bears have won 15 straight regular-season home games since a 42-28 loss to Carson-Newman on Nov. 4, 2017, and they are 11-0 in the month of November since the beginning of the 2018 season.
“Our seniors have meant everything,” said Jacobs. “... They’ve led tremendously through COVID, through a 2-2 start to be where we’re at right now. I think we’re playing as good a football as anybody in the country.”
Note: Senior kicker Chase Allbaugh made all eight of his extra-point attempts for the second straight week and was 8-for-8 for the third time this season. He finishes the regular season 54-for-54 on extra points and has made a Division II record 165 in a row dating back to 2018.
