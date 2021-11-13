ALL-AROUND PERFORMANCE: L-R football honors seniors, routs Catawba 56-3 to cap regular season

“He’s just electric, absolutely electric,” added Willingham of McGee. “And just the demeanor and energy that he brings to practice each and every day, he’s really consistent. His future’s very bright and I’m excited to watch him.”

The Bears also had four takeaways on defense, registering two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. They outgained Catawba 567-252 including a 321-107 advantage on the ground, finishing with 31 first downs as compared to 12 for the Indians while converting 14 of 18 third-down attempts and 2 of 3 fourth-down tries.

"If you can make it tough to run the football, which they’ve done, they’ve made people one-dimensional, we’ve done an unbelievable job on third down," said Jacobs of L-R's success up front. "They (Catawba) were 3 of 13 today on third down and we were 14 of 18, which those numbers are really unbelievable. It’s a credit to our staff and just our kids and their focus within the game."

L-R received the opening kickoff and immediately went to work, putting together an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard TD pass from Willingham to Parsons. The Bears scored on their next two possessions as well, getting a 13-yard TD run from Lester just over five minutes in and a 22-yard scoring strike from Willingham to Jordan Payne with 6:14 remaining in the first quarter.