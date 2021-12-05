Alabama rolls No. 1 Georgia 41-24 for SEC title

ATLANTA — Bryce Young stunningly carved up the nation's top-rated defense, giving Nick Saban and Alabama a shot at another national championship.
Young threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide rolled over No. 1 Georgia 41-24 in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday. The sophomore quarterback set SEC championship records with 421 yards passing and 461 yards of total offense.
Georgia (12-1, No. 1 in College Football Playoff) cruised through the regular season, barely challenged and a unanimous choice as the nation's No. 1 team for the past two months. The Bulldogs boasted a fearsome defensive unit that had allowed only 6.9 points a game.
Young made them look like a scout team, surely bolstering his Heisman Trophy chances as well as moving on to an even bigger game on the final day of 2021.
The playoff field was announced Sunday, with the semifinals set for the Orange and Cotton bowls on Dec. 31.
Alabama (12-1, No. 3 CFP) had six offensive scoring drives — five covering at least 75 yards, the other 62 — and finished with a staggering 536 yards against a team that was giving up just under 231 per game.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 17 Pittsburgh 45, No. 18 Wake Forest 21
CHARLOTTE — Kenny Pickett accounted for three touchdowns and Erick Hallett II returned one of the Panthers' four interceptions for a touchdown to help Pittsburgh beat the Demon Deacons in Saturday's ACC championship game.
Hallett's pick-six with 11:42 left came on the heels of A.J. Woods having a 75-yard interception return that fell only 3 yards short of taking it all the way for the score early in the fourth quarter. That was the highlight sequence in a strong defensive performance that locked up high-scoring Wake Forest after the opening quarter and ultimately carried the Panthers to their first ACC title since leaving the Big East in 2013.
After surrendering touchdowns on three first-quarter possessions, Pittsburgh (11-2) held Wake Forest scoreless for its last 13 drives while getting after Sam Hartman for five sacks to stymie the Demon Deacons' tempo-controlling flow.
Wake Forest (10-3) was back in the ACC title game for the first time since winning the 2006 championship. But the Demon Deacons finished with 295 total yards, with only 109 of those coming after the opening quarter.
Hartman threw for two scores and ran for another in the opening period. But by the end of this one, Hartman was suffering through another nightmarish performance on a field about 20 minutes from his hometown in Cornelius.
He ended last year here with four interceptions in a Duke's Mayo Bowl loss to Wisconsin, then threw for 213 yards in another four-interception performance before exiting with 8:09 left.
The third was Woods' long return that had him weaving all over the field before being stopped inside the 5 for the longest interception return in the 17-year history of the title game to set up a short TD by Israel Abanikanda.
And on the next offensive snap, Hallett jumped in front of Hartman's pass for Jaquarii Roberson and sprinted for the 19-yard return — extending the ball with his right arm as he crossed the goal line — and a 45-21 lead that all but wrapped up the title for Narduzzi's Panthers.
The game offered a departure from what had become a recent tradition: watching Clemson roll past an overmatched Coastal Division champion on the way to another league title and trip to the College Football Playoff. And going back a decade, either Clemson or Florida State had been in this game as the Atlantic Division champion before Wake Forest finally interrupted that run this year.
This game began with a high-revving show of four straight touchdown drives between the two teams, including a dazzling 58-yard scoring run by Pickett on the first in which he stutter-stepped near the 40 as though he was going to slide then took off around pulling-up defenders the rest of the way to the end zone.
Wake Forest led 21-14 when Hartman hit Taylor Morin on a contested TD catch near the left pylon. But after that, Pittsburgh's defense started getting to Hartman more often while the secondary that found itself under early duress began to hold up against those deep throws.
Sam Scarton's 41-yard field goal gave Pitt a 24-21 lead at the break, then Abanikanda scored from 12 yards out around the right side late in the third to make it a two-possession lead and send the Panthers on their way.
BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 2 Michigan 42, No. 15 Iowa 3
INDIANAPOLIS — Hassan Haskins ran for two second-half touchdowns and broke a school record while running back Donavan Edwards threw a 75-yard TD pass to help the Wolverines capture their first Big Ten title in 17 years and a probable playoff berth with a rout of the Hawkeyes on Saturday.
Resurgent Michigan (12-1, No. 2 CFP) has won five straight and needs one more win to return to Indianapolis to play for its first national championship since 1997.
It's been an improbable run since coach Jim Harbaugh took a pay cut following a dismal 2020. The Wolverines started this season unranked and picked to finish in the middle of the Big Ten East, whose champion has won the last nine conference crowns. And it came on an emotional night when Michigan paid tribute to the victims from Tuesday's school shooting, which resulted in the deaths of four students at Oxford (Michigan) High School.
They handed Iowa (10-3, No. 13) its second straight title game loss and prevented coach Kirk Ferentz from capturing his first conference crown since 2004. The Hawkeyes lost to Michigan State in the 2015 title game and this one came on a night both quarterbacks, Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla, struggled against the Wolverines.
All Michigan needed was an early two-punch scoring flurry.
Blake Corum made two cuts to the right and sprinted 67 yards to make it 7-0. On Michigan's next offensive play, Cade McNamara lateraled to Edwards and the freshman threw a perfect 75-yard TD pass to a wide open Roman Wilson for a 75-yard score and a 14-0 lead.
Iowa finally answered with a 22-yard field goal but the Hawkeyes just couldn't stay on the field.
Hawkins broke open the game with a 4-yard TD run midway through the third quarter then sealed the victory by becoming the first Michigan running back to score 20 TDs in a single season on a 1-yard run early in the fourth. Ron Johnson set the previous mark, 19, in 1968.