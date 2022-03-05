After year of deflection, Coach K's Cameron farewell at hand

As Krzyzewski said he told his staff Thursday morning: “Who would’ve ever thought? It’s my Senior Day.”

“I think I’m just going to overall — I’m talking to myself right now — just let it happen,” Krzyzewski said. “And see what the (heck) happens. But try not to let it negatively influence anything for my players, because look, for them, it’s their game. ... And I’m responsible for making sure that they have the best chance to win that game.”

Krzyzewski’s resume includes a college-coaching record 1,196 victories to go with five NCAA championships. So much of that success originated in the 82-year-old campus arena, with its cramped confines (9,314 capacity) and rowdy students packed into bleachers practically on top of the court along the length of the sideline to create an intimidating and ear-ringing homecourt advantage.

In all, Krzyzewski has a 572-75 record (.884) in 42 seasons of home games.

His Cameron farewell will be an emotional spectacle, adding another layer to a rivalry that annually commands the spotlight and features neighboring teams with a combined 11 NCAA championships.