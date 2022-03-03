After record start, Bears ready for SAC play

The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team is rolling, and the Bears show no signs of slowing down. Now in its third season under head coach Chris Ramirez, LR has won 14 straight games and is currently 17-1 overall, the best 18-game start in program history.
The Bears haven’t won this many games in a row since capturing a program-record 19 consecutive victories from 2014-15. And they can match their longest single-season winning streak — they won 15 straight in both 1952 and 2007 — with a win over Coker in Friday’s South Atlantic Conference opener in Hickory.
“I think we’ve got a great group of players,” said Ramirez of the 15th-ranked Bears. “We’ve got a good group of leaders. ... I think we finally have some of our system in place and guys that have been here and doing it for a few years. But just ultimately it’s guys that are playing clean baseball and playing for each other.”
LR has been particularly impressive at home, posting a 13-0 record at Durham Field this year. The Bears have scored at least eight runs in 11 of their home contests, scoring double-digit runs on six occasions.
“It’s been great,” said Ramirez of LR’s home-field advantage. “Last year we had limited fans because of all the COVID stuff and now we’ve had 400 or 500 people out there at our games on the weekends, and you can really feel it. Our players can feel the energy from the fans, and hopefully the fans can feel our energy as well.”
Through Wednesday, LR was tied with Colorado Mesa for fourth in the nation in home runs. The Bears have hit 26 homers in 2022, led by nine from Wade Cuda. Anthony Porrino is second on the team with five homers, while Drew Yniesta, Nick Clarno and Matt Mackey have three apiece, David Bell has two and Luis Atiles has one.
Cuda, a redshirt junior who plays center field and has worked his way into the leadoff role, also leads LR in hits (30), runs scored (24) and total bases (62). Additionally, he is tied with Yniesta for the team lead in doubles with five and his .462 batting average and 22 RBIs rank second to Atiles and Porrino, respectively.
“He’s been on fire,” said Ramirez of Cuda, whose nine homers are tied with Henderson State’s David Vilches for the most among Division II players. “He’s a versatile player, really athletic player. ... It took him maybe a quarter of the season to break into our starting lineup last season, but he had a good year last year and really some of those power numbers have come this season.
“He hit for a high average last year,” he added. “But it’s been nice to see a little pop, a few home runs, and he’s definitely a leader for us at the top of the lineup.”
The Bears’ pitching staff has combined for 236 strikeouts in 163 innings, which leads the country. Former Bandys High standout Andrew Patrick, who previously starred at Catawba Valley Community College, is the team leader with 32 strikeouts.
A redshirt junior, Patrick also has a 4-0 record and a 1.80 ERA in 25 innings pitched. He has allowed a .145 batting average against while recording two shutouts in four starts.
“He’s been off the charts,” said Ramirez of Patrick. “He’s extremely talented and he’s a true No. 1 type starter, even though I think we’ve got three or four or five No. 1 type starting pitchers on our pitching staff. He’s definitely been the guy that’s led us out there on Friday nights. He’ll continue to do that this weekend as we start our conference.
“More importantly, beyond talent, Andrew is a role model,” he continued. “He’s a role model for not only young players, young kids, but within our team, within our program, with his teammates. He epitomizes what we want a Lenoir-Rhyne baseball player to be like. He’s a man of faith, good Christian, hard worker, great teammate, great competitor. All-around, you can’t say enough good things about Andrew.”
Fellow starter Joshua Lanham is 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 24 innings, while Austin Edwards is 2-0 with a 4.05 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 20 innings and Tanner Moyers is 1-0 with a 4.00 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 18 innings. Like Patrick, Lanham, Edwards and Moyers have all made four starts this season.
The bullpen has also been reliable for LR, with freshman Caleb Cockerham, redshirt sophomore Jackson Reid and redshirt junior Michael Allen making the most appearances with nine each. Cockerham is 1-0 with a 0.93 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings, while Reid is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings and Allen has a 1.35 ERA and eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.
“For us the key is just consistency,” said Ramirez. “And we feel like we’ve got a really deep team, a deep roster. I think any given day it can be a different player, a different player can lead us, and our strength is it doesn’t have to be one particular player.
“We just need to continue to be gritty, to grind,” he added. “We need to continue to play clean baseball throughout the lineup and one at a time on the pitching staff, and our consistency and our depth is our strength.”
Friday’s game against Coker begins at 4 p.m. at Durham Field. The teams will also play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m., and the Bears have an additional 11 home games beyond that.
“Hickory baseball fans, there might be an MLB strike or shutout or lockout or whatever you want to call it, but you’ve got a top-25, nationally-ranked baseball team right in your backyard,” said Ramirez. “High school players, young baseball players, baseball fans, come on out and watch some good baseball as the weather gets nice here in the spring.”
