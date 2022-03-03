After record start, Bears ready for SAC play

The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team is rolling, and the Bears show no signs of slowing down. Now in its third season under head coach Chris Ramirez, LR has won 14 straight games and is currently 17-1 overall, the best 18-game start in program history.

The Bears haven’t won this many games in a row since capturing a program-record 19 consecutive victories from 2014-15. And they can match their longest single-season winning streak — they won 15 straight in both 1952 and 2007 — with a win over Coker in Friday’s South Atlantic Conference opener in Hickory.

“I think we’ve got a great group of players,” said Ramirez of the 15th-ranked Bears. “We’ve got a good group of leaders. ... I think we finally have some of our system in place and guys that have been here and doing it for a few years. But just ultimately it’s guys that are playing clean baseball and playing for each other.”

LR has been particularly impressive at home, posting a 13-0 record at Durham Field this year. The Bears have scored at least eight runs in 11 of their home contests, scoring double-digit runs on six occasions.