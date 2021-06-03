After Krzyzewski departs, basketball in North Carolina will never be the same

That’s in part because of his years coaching the U.S. Olympic teams, which won gold medals in 2008, 2012 and 2016. But it’s also because of the omnipresence of Duke in the NCAA Tournament, where he has won a record 97 games in his career, taking his teams to 12 Final Fours.

He’s loved and hated, respected and studied by fans and fellow coaches. For his 41 years in Durham, Krzyzewski has been the standard in college basketball, something that rankles fans and fellow coaches near and far.

Most of us have seen him only on television, ranting and raving at referees, scowling and screaming at his players, imposing his will on games, his teams, officials and the NCAA itself.

The few of us who saw him behind the curtains know him to be funny, engaging, wise and entertaining. Yes, he’s been known to bark at college reporters for asking inane questions now and then. And yes, he’s almost impossible to get on the phone when you need him, but Krzyzewski is also the guy who talks baseball before his press conferences, reaches out to writers and media members who’ve had tragedies in their lives, writing personal notes to those in pain, even texting sportswriters who’ve been laid off or retired after years of covering him.