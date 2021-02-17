Adams, Martin help No. 18 Red Hawks beat Catawba JV

A pair of career-high performances by Myles Adams and Quincy Martin helped propel the 18th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team to an 81-62 victory against the Catawba College JV team on Tuesday afternoon at the Tarlton Complex.

Adams and Martin both scored 16 points each in the contest to lead the Red Hawks, who improve to 4-1 overall on the season.

Led by 13 first-half points from Adams, CVCC took a 41-24 halftime lead against the Indians. Adams made 5-of-8 shots in the first half, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

The Red Hawks expanded their lead to as many as 21 points during the second half. Martin led all second-half scorers with nine points, and he finished the game making six of his seven free throw attempts.

Jaylen Prioleau and Derrick Molden also reached double figures in scoring for Catawba Valley with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Both players also tallied a team-high nine rebounds each.

The CVCC men’s basketball team returns to action on Saturday when it hits the road to take on conference opponent Fayetteville Tech. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. in Fayetteville.