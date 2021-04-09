Acton leads Bears’ All-SAC contingent

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Five Lenoir-Rhyne women's soccer players were named to the All-South Atlantic Conference team earlier this week. Ria Acton represented the Bears on the All-SAC first team, while Allie Zueger and Grayson Cameron earned second team honors and Stephanie Figueiredo and Neve Duston received honorable mentions.
Acton, a sophomore from Leicester, England, earned all-conference honors for the first time in her college career. She led the Bears with six goals including four match-winners during the regular season, finishing in a tie for first in the SAC in goals.
Zueger, a senior from Aberdeen, South Dakota, led Lenoir-Rhyne in assists with five during the regular season, which was the second-highest total in the SAC. She earned her first all-conference selection.
Cameron, a junior from Hickory, has made an immediate impact in her first year with the Bears. In eight starts during the regular season, Lenoir-Rhyne’s goalkeeper boasted a 6-1-1 record with 40 saves, an 0.85 goals against average and an .851 save percentage.
Figueiredo, a redshirt junior from Wilmington, Massachusetts, came back from injury to lead the Bears offensively. During the regular season, she finished second on the team in points with nine on three goals and three assists.
Duston, a sophomore from Palm City, Florida, earned her second straight all-conference nod. She started all eight matches for the Bears during the regular season.
2021 ALL-SOUTH ATLANTIC CONFERENCE WOMEN’S SOCCER
First Team
F – Emilee Futrell, Carson-Newman
F – Jessica Cravero, Lincoln Memorial
F – Hannah Dunn, Catawba
F – Rachel Taylor, Lincoln Memorial
MF – McKenna DeLong, Wingate
MF – Addie Henry, Carson-Newman
MF – Jovana Sanchez, Catawba
MF – Sharon Mayes, Catawba
D – Katie Beck, Catawba
D – Ria Acton, Lenoir-Rhyne
D – Kenzie Ellenburg, Tusculum
D – Kristen DeBiase, Wingate
GK – Erica Turner, Queens
Second Team
F – Kaitlyn Cox, Wingate
F – Helen Summerell, Catawba
F – Allie Zueger, Lenoir-Rhyne
F – Tabea Schutt, Limestone
MF – Caroline Peters, Wingate
MF – Sarah Bissett, Catawba
MF – Karen Juarez, Queens
MF – Savannah Fields, Carson-Newman
D – Fabienne Loetscher, Lincoln Memorial
D – Katie Webb, Catawba
D – Jente Kuper, Carson-Newman
D – Lira Mathes, Carson-Newman
GK – Grayson Cameron, Lenoir-Rhyne
Honorable Mention
F – Stephanie Figueiredo, Lenoir-Rhyne
F- Sanne Martinsen, Mars Hill
F- Tina Haig, Tusculum
F- Emma Rose Stockton, Queens
MF – Neve Duston, Lenoir-Rhyne
MF – Selina Boveleth, Limestone
MF – Merel Houweling, Lincoln Memorial
MF – Jess Lafrancis, Wingate
D – Chandler Hendrix, Wingate
D – Amanda Chimbima, Limestone
D – Jada Palmer, Queens
D - Sydney Wolfenbarger, Lincoln Memorial