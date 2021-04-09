Acton leads Bears’ All-SAC contingent

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Five Lenoir-Rhyne women's soccer players were named to the All-South Atlantic Conference team earlier this week. Ria Acton represented the Bears on the All-SAC first team, while Allie Zueger and Grayson Cameron earned second team honors and Stephanie Figueiredo and Neve Duston received honorable mentions.

Acton, a sophomore from Leicester, England, earned all-conference honors for the first time in her college career. She led the Bears with six goals including four match-winners during the regular season, finishing in a tie for first in the SAC in goals.

Zueger, a senior from Aberdeen, South Dakota, led Lenoir-Rhyne in assists with five during the regular season, which was the second-highest total in the SAC. She earned her first all-conference selection.

Cameron, a junior from Hickory, has made an immediate impact in her first year with the Bears. In eight starts during the regular season, Lenoir-Rhyne’s goalkeeper boasted a 6-1-1 record with 40 saves, an 0.85 goals against average and an .851 save percentage.

Figueiredo, a redshirt junior from Wilmington, Massachusetts, came back from injury to lead the Bears offensively. During the regular season, she finished second on the team in points with nine on three goals and three assists.