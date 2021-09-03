ACC teams hope vaccinations reduce COVID-19 setbacks

At Florida State, coach Mike Norvell said more than 90% of the team “has started the process toward full vaccination” while later adding: “We’re well on our way.”

Third-ranked Clemson reported 85.5% of players and more than 92% of football staff either had started or completed the vaccination process as of Aug. 23.

“We’ve done everything we can to educate and provide great information and encourage these guys to talk to their doctors,” said coach Dabo Swinney, who was vaccinated in March. “That was the biggest thing for me. I don’t know a single doctor that I trust, that I talk to, that said, ‘Don’t get it.’ They all said, ‘You need to get it.’ I trust my doctors.”

At Wake Forest, 126 of 129 players were fully vaccinated by the start of preseason camp.

“I just think the players were so miserable and so exhausted from a year ago that they didn’t want to go through that,” Demon Deacons coach Dave Clawson said.

Miami coach Manny Diaz still sees a challenge of ensuring players don’t let their guard down about protocols, even with about a dozen unvaccinated players from a 113-man roster for the 14th-ranked Hurricanes.