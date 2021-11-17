ACC BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Banchero plays for No. 7 Duke in win

DURHAM — Paolo Banchero started for Duke two days after he was cited for aiding and abetting impaired driving, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds in the seventh-ranked Blue Devils' 92-52 win over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night.
Banchero, a freshman who was picked as the Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Player of the Year, was stopped by police early Sunday morning in nearby Hillsborough along with teammate Michael Savarino — coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson.
Savarino was driving Banchero’s white Jeep, according to court records, and was arrested for driving while impaired. Banchero, who was in the back seat, was cited at the scene and released.
Savarino did not play against Gardner-Webb (0-3), while Banchero was on the court for 26 minutes.
Trevor Keels led Duke (4-0) with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Sophomore center Mark Williams had a career-high six blocks along with 13 points.
After trailing the Bulldogs by a point early on, Duke went on a 35-11 run to build a comfortable lead. The Blue Devils never trailed in the second half and led by as many as 42 points.
Lance Terry scored 15 points to lead Gardner-Webb.
Wendell Moore added 14 points for Duke, Joey Baker scored 12, and Jeremy Roach had 10.
No. 18 North Carolina 94, Charleston 83
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Armando Bacot scored a career-high 24 points, tied his career best with six blocks and added 12 rebounds as the Tar Heels rallied in the second half to beat the Cougars on Tuesday night.
It was the first road game of the season for the Tar Heels and new coach Hubert Davis, and Charleston (3-1) had them on their heels for the opening half.
But behind Bacot, North Carolina started the second half on a 23-9 run to take a 59-51 lead with 11:56 to play.
Charleston closed within 72-71 on Reyne Smith's two foul shots with 6:12 left. But Kerwin Walton followed with a 3-pointer and Caleb Love made a jumper to extend the lead.
Smith led the Cougars with 19 points off five 3-pointers.
Love had 22 points, 18 in the second half, as North Carolina had four players in double figures to move to 3-0 for the eighth straight season.
Reserve Brady Manek scored 17 points for UNC and Walton had 14, also off the bench.
North Carolina State 79, Central Connecticut 65
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Dereon Seabron had a career-high 24 points, nine rebounds and three steals to help the Wolfpack beat the Blue Devils on Tuesday night at the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase.
Seabron, who had double-doubles in the first two games of the season, made 8 of 12 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line. Terquavion Smith added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and five assists for N.C. State (3-0). Cam Hayes scored 10 points.
Seabron scored the final five points of the first half before Casey Morsell and Jericole Hellems capped a 10-2 run to open the second with back-to-back 3-pointers and gave N.C. State its biggest lead of the game at 42-35.
Trenton McLaughlin made two 3-pointers 67 seconds apart to pull Central Connecticut (0-3) within a point of the Wolfpack with 9:19 to play but the 6-foot-7 Seabron, who averaged 5.2 points per game as a freshman last season, took over. He used his speed and long frame to continuously get to the rim — both in transition and in the half court — where he consistently finished, was fouled, or both.
He converted a three-point play 13 seconds later and made a fast-break layup 27 seconds after that to spark a 13-0 run to push N.C. State's led into double figures for good. Seabron added three more layups down the stretch, drawing contact on the last of those and hitting the 1-and-1 free throw to make it 74-59 with 1:43 left.
Tre Mitchell had 14 points, McLaughlin scored 13 and Stephane Ayangma added 10 for the Blue Devils.