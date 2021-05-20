6 Red Hawks receive All-Region 10 baseball accolades

Earlier this season, Hinson reached base safely in 28 straight games and recorded a 26-game hitting streak — the second-longest streak in program history. He reached base safely in 46 of the Red Hawks’ 54 games this season.

“It truly is an honor to receive this award,” Hinson said. “I want to thank God for giving me the ability to play this great game. I also would like to thank my parents, teammates and coaches for always pushing me to be the best player and person I can be. This team has truly been the best team I have ever been apart of — from top to bottom.”

Samuelson finished with the team lead in slugging percentage (1.015), and the Charlotte native was tied with Hinson for second on the team in home runs with 10.

“It’s an honor to be named to the All-Region team, and I’m proud to be a part of it,” Samuelson said. “I can’t do anything other than praise God for all that He’s blessed me with.”

One of six team captains for the Red Hawks, Eurey finished his final season at CVCC with the third-most hits in Region 10 (68), including 18 doubles.

The East Rutherford High School product and Cherryville native also scored 53 runs and drove in 45.