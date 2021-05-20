6 Red Hawks receive All-Region 10 baseball accolades

After its record-setting 2021 season, the Catawba Valley Community College baseball team has received six honors from Region 10.
A record five Red Hawks were named All-Region first team, including second baseman Chandler Blackwelder, who was also named the Region 10 Player of the Year.
Joining Blackwelder on the first team are first baseman James Hinson, catcher Will Samuelson, right fielder Brett Eurey and pitcher Andrew Dye. Pitcher Mason Herbert was also honored by the Region, earning second team honors.
Blackwelder led the Region in a number of offensive categories, including batting average (.441), hits (83), runs (73), home runs (16), RBIs (65) and slugging percentage (.856).
“I have a high standard for myself on the field, and I go out with that mindset. I just focus on the game each play and doing the best I can in every moment,” Blackwelder said. “Awards like this feel great to receive, and it’s great being recognized for how I perform. I’m just thankful to receive recognition.
“I wouldn’t have been this successful without such a good team environment at Catawba Valley, coaching staff and support system throughout,” he added. “They help instill the confidence I need to be as successful as I have been this year.”
A 6-foot freshman from Sylva, Hinson led Region 10 in doubles with 26, breaking the school record set by Craig Zalewa in 2016. Hinson also finished third in the conference with 10 home runs.
Earlier this season, Hinson reached base safely in 28 straight games and recorded a 26-game hitting streak — the second-longest streak in program history. He reached base safely in 46 of the Red Hawks’ 54 games this season.
“It truly is an honor to receive this award,” Hinson said. “I want to thank God for giving me the ability to play this great game. I also would like to thank my parents, teammates and coaches for always pushing me to be the best player and person I can be. This team has truly been the best team I have ever been apart of — from top to bottom.”
Samuelson finished with the team lead in slugging percentage (1.015), and the Charlotte native was tied with Hinson for second on the team in home runs with 10.
“It’s an honor to be named to the All-Region team, and I’m proud to be a part of it,” Samuelson said. “I can’t do anything other than praise God for all that He’s blessed me with.”
One of six team captains for the Red Hawks, Eurey finished his final season at CVCC with the third-most hits in Region 10 (68), including 18 doubles.
The East Rutherford High School product and Cherryville native also scored 53 runs and drove in 45.
“It is a blessing to receive this honor alongside some of my teammates,” Eurey said. “This means a lot to me after battling back through adversity. I couldn’t do it without all the guys beside of me.”
A Vilas native, Dye tied the school record for wins by a pitcher in a single season (eight), and he finished with the fourth-most strikeouts in the Region (81). He also had a league-best three complete games and recorded a 2.43 ERA.
“Being on a team as good as this made baseball so much easier and more enjoyable,” Dye said. “I want to give God all the glory and honor for this award.”
Herbert, a Canton native, finished just behind Dye with seven wins on the mound in 10 starts. The former Pisgah standout recorded 77 strikeouts with a 4.04 ERA.
“It’s amazing to be on this team and amazing to receive this award,” Herbert said. “I need to thank my team and coaches who made this happen.”
Behind the performances of all six of these players, the Red Hawks finished their spring 2021 season with 41 wins — one shy of a program record. The 2021 CVCC baseball team also set numerous records, including best winning percentage (.759), runs scored (551), RBIs (476), home runs (68) and doubles (140).