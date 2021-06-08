52 Red Hawks honored for academics in spring semester

A total of 52 Catawba Valley Community College student-athletes made either the President's or Athletic Director's List for the spring 2021 semester.
Of those 52 who were honored, 27 CVCC student-athletes were on the President's List, which is for student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.75 or higher.
Twenty of those 27 student-athletes had a perfect 4.0 GPA in the spring.
Other members of the President's List included CVCC baseball players Garrison Bridges, James Hinson, Max Hundley, Will Samuelson and Sam Walker; volleyball player Kenley Killian; and bass fisherman Caleb Lonca.
A total of 25 Catawba Valley student-athletes made the Athletic Director's List (a 3.2 to 3.74 GPA) — led by the Red Hawks' baseball program with 10 selections.
The Catawba Valley women's basketball program had the second-most Athletic Director's List members with six.
The CVCC softball and volleyball programs each had three student-athletes on the Athletic Director's List.
Representing the Red Hawk softball program, which just finished its first full year of competition, were three student-athletes on the Athletic Director's List.
Members of the Catawba Valley volleyball program who made the Athletic Director's List include three student-athletes.
The Catawba Valley Community College's men's basketball program was represented on the Athletic Director's List by Cameron Walden.
CVCC's bass fishing team had one student-athlete on the Athletic Director's List — Lucas Oliver.
One Red Hawk Esports student-athlete — Cody Lawing — represented his team on the Athletic Director's List.
For a complete look at the President's and Athletic Director's List honorees for the spring, see below:
President's List (3.75 or higher GPA)
Chandler Blackwelder, baseball (4.0)
Jackson Brown, baseball (4.0)
Noah Carter, baseball (4.0)
Jordan Davis, baseball (4.0)
Jeremy Dellinger, bass fishing (4.0)
Carter Gibson, volleyball (4.0)
Bradley Jamison, Esports (4.0)
Trey Lambert, baseball (4.0)
Reece Landmark, baseball (4.0)
Peyton Laney, baseball (4.0)
J.D. Lewis, baseball (4.0)
Jordan Montgomery, baseball (4.0)
Lillie Pennington, softball (4.0)
Colin Robinson, Esports (4.0)
Madison Ross, softball (4.0)
Bailey Rydzewski, volleyball (4.0)
Zan Sanders, Esports (4.0)
Adam Seagle, bass fishing (4.0)
Masashi Takegama, baseball (4.0)
Nash Whitener, men’s basketball (4.0)
Garrison Bridges, baseball
James Hinson, baseball
Max Hundley, baseball
Kenley Killian, volleyball
Caleb Lonca, bass fishing
Will Samuelson, baseball
Sam Walker, baseball
Athletic Director's List (3.2-3.74 GPA)
Kye Andress, baseball
Alexandria Barrino, women’s basketball
Azuria Barrino, women’s basketball
Chance Daquila, baseball
Adrianna “A.J.” Davis, women’s basketball
Kenzley Dunlap, women’s basketball
Andrew Dye, baseball
Brett Eurey, baseball
Caeden Howell, baseball
Kyliee Lapham, softball
Cody Lawing, Esports
Aasia McNeill, volleyball
Jonah Milchuck, baseball
Hayley Morrow, softball
Danielle Moss, volleyball
Tre’zha Muhammad, women’s basketball
Savannah Nolan, softball