 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
52 Red Hawks honored for academics in spring semester
0 Comments

52 Red Hawks honored for academics in spring semester

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Catawba Valley Red Hawks

A total of 52 Catawba Valley Community College student-athletes made either the President's or Athletic Director's List for the spring 2021 semester.

Of those 52 who were honored, 27 CVCC student-athletes were on the President's List, which is for student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.75 or higher.

Twenty of those 27 student-athletes had a perfect 4.0 GPA in the spring, including baseball players Chandler Blackwelder, Jackson Brown, Noah Carter, Jordan Davis, Trey Lambert, Reece Landmark, Peyton Laney, J.D. Lewis, Jordan Montgomery and Masashi Takegama; softball players Lillie Pennington and Madison Ross; volleyball players Carter Gibson and Bailey Rydzewski; men's basketball player Nash Whitener; bass fisherman Jeremy Dellinger and Adam Seagle and Esports gamers Bradley Jamison, Colin Robinson and Zan Sanders.

Other members of the President's List included CVCC baseball players Garrison Bridges, James Hinson, Max Hundley, Will Samuelson and Sam Walker; volleyball player Kenley Killian; and bass fisherman Caleb Lonca.

A total of 25 Catawba Valley student-athletes made the Athletic Director's List (a 3.2 to 3.74 GPA) — led by the Red Hawks' baseball program with 10 selections, including Kye Andress, Chance Daquila, Andrew Dye, Brett Eurey, Caeden Howell, Jonah Milchuck, Jarrett Penland, Lane Rhodes, Bain Sipe and Derrius York.

The Catawba Valley women’s basketball program had the second-most Athletic Director's List members with six, including Alexandria Barrino, Azuria Barrino, Adrianna “A.J.” Davis, Kenzley Dunlap, Tre’zha Muhammad and Essence Sumner

The CVCC softball and volleyball programs each had three student-athletes on the Athletic Director's List.

Representing the Red Hawk softball program, which just finished its first full year of competition, were Kyliee Lapham, Hayley Morrow and Savannah Nolan.

Members of the Catawba Valley volleyball program who made the Athletic Director's List include Aasia McNeill, Danielle Moss and Abbey Smith.

The Catawba Valley Community College's men's basketball program was represented on the Athletic Director's List by Cameron Walden.

CVCC's bass fishing team had one student-athlete on the Athletic Director's List — Lucas Oliver.

One Red Hawk Esports student-athlete — Cody Lawing — represented his team on the Athletic Director's List.

For a complete look at the President's and Athletic Director's List honorees for the spring, see below:

President's List (3.75 or higher GPA)

Chandler Blackwelder, baseball (4.0)

Jackson Brown, baseball (4.0)

Noah Carter, baseball (4.0)

Jordan Davis, baseball (4.0)

Jeremy Dellinger, bass fishing (4.0)

Carter Gibson, volleyball (4.0)

Bradley Jamison, Esports (4.0)

Trey Lambert, baseball (4.0)

Reece Landmark, baseball (4.0)

Peyton Laney, baseball (4.0)

J.D. Lewis, baseball (4.0)

Jordan Montgomery, baseball (4.0)

Lillie Pennington, softball (4.0)

Colin Robinson, Esports (4.0)

Madison Ross, softball (4.0)

Bailey Rydzewski, volleyball (4.0)

Zan Sanders, Esports (4.0)

Adam Seagle, bass fishing (4.0)

Masashi Takegama, baseball (4.0)

Nash Whitener, men’s basketball (4.0)

Garrison Bridges, baseball

James Hinson, baseball

Max Hundley, baseball

Kenley Killian, volleyball

Caleb Lonca, bass fishing

Will Samuelson, baseball

Sam Walker, baseball

Athletic Director's List (3.2-3.74 GPA)

Kye Andress, baseball

Alexandria Barrino, women’s basketball

Azuria Barrino, women’s basketball

Chance Daquila, baseball

Adrianna “A.J.” Davis, women’s basketball

Kenzley Dunlap, women’s basketball

Andrew Dye, baseball

Brett Eurey, baseball

Caeden Howell, baseball

Kyliee Lapham, softball

Cody Lawing, Esports

Aasia McNeill, volleyball

Jonah Milchuck, baseball

Hayley Morrow, softball

Danielle Moss, volleyball

Tre’zha Muhammad, women’s basketball

Savannah Nolan, softball

Lucas Oliver, bass fishing

Jarrett Penland, baseball

Lane Rhodes, baseball

Bain Sipe, baseball

Abbey Smith, volleyball

Essence Sumner, women’s basketball

Cameron Walden, men’s basketball

Derrius York, baseball

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Playoffs: Who will win the West?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert