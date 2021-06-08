52 Red Hawks honored for academics in spring semester

The Catawba Valley women’s basketball program had the second-most Athletic Director's List members with six, including Alexandria Barrino, Azuria Barrino, Adrianna “A.J.” Davis, Kenzley Dunlap, Tre’zha Muhammad and Essence Sumner

The CVCC softball and volleyball programs each had three student-athletes on the Athletic Director's List.

Representing the Red Hawk softball program, which just finished its first full year of competition, were Kyliee Lapham, Hayley Morrow and Savannah Nolan.

Members of the Catawba Valley volleyball program who made the Athletic Director's List include Aasia McNeill, Danielle Moss and Abbey Smith.

The Catawba Valley Community College's men's basketball program was represented on the Athletic Director's List by Cameron Walden.

CVCC's bass fishing team had one student-athlete on the Athletic Director's List — Lucas Oliver.

One Red Hawk Esports student-athlete — Cody Lawing — represented his team on the Athletic Director's List.

For a complete look at the President's and Athletic Director's List honorees for the spring, see below:

President's List (3.75 or higher GPA)