You have permission to edit this article.
5 Red Hawks excel in weekend fishing tournaments

Lucas Oliver

Catawba Valley Community College bass angler Lucas Oliver holds up his catch from the 2022 TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Southeast Regional last weekend at Lewis Smith Lake in Jasper, Ala. Oliver placed 45th out of 99 total competitors in the co-angler division.

 Photo courtesy of Catawba Valley Athletics

Five members of the Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team had strong performances last weekend during two separate tournaments.

Red Hawk angler Lucas Oliver competed at the 2022 TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Southeast Regional at Lewis Smith Lake in Jasper, Alabama

Oliver placed 45th out of 99 total competitors in the co-angler division.

Four Red Hawks traveled to Huddleston, Virginia, for the Major League Fishing Northern Conference tournament at Smith Mountain Lake last Friday.

Competing out of 66 total boats, Red Hawk anglers Hunter Keller and Wes Smith placed 16th. The duo caught five bass weighing 14 pounds, 11 ounces.

Catawba Valley teammates Spencer Black and Caleb Lonca also caught a five-bass limit with a total weight of 11 pounds, 7 ounces. Only 47 out of the 66 teams caught limits at the tournament.

Catawba Valley Community College’s next tournament will be the 2022 BoatUS Collegiate Bass Fishing Championship, which takes place May 26-27  at Pickwick Lake in Florence, Alabama.

