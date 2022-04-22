5 Red Hawks earn NJCAAE All-Academic

Five members of the Catawba Valley Community College Esports team’s fall roster were awarded All-Academic honors by National Junior College Athletic Association Esports (NJCAAE).

The list, which included 96 student-athletes from 21 two-year colleges across the Untied States, was officially released by the NJCAAE this week.

In order to receive NJCAAE All-Academic honors, students must be full-time (12 hours or more), compete in an NJCAAE-sanctioned game title and maintain a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Three Red Hawks who compete in Super Smash Bros Ultimate made the list, including Bradley Jamison, Zan Saunders and Nick Everhart.

Representing the Red Hawk VALORANT team were Addison Elander and Cody Lawing.

“I am incredibly proud of Addison, Nick, Bradley, Zan and Cody for receiving this recognition because of their scholastic achievement,” said Red Hawk Esports head coach Cody Dalton. “For nearly half our fall roster to make this list shows the hard work and dedication our student gamers are putting into the classroom.”

For Jamison, Lawing and Saunders, it was their second time making the NJCAAE All-Academic list. This was the second time that the NJCAAE honored student gamers for their work in the classroom.

Catawba Valley Community College was one of 10 schools that had at least five All-Academic team members in the fall 2021 semester.

“While we want our student gamers to compete fiercely in the game titles they are a part of, we make sure their first emphasis is to perform at a high level in the classroom,” Dalton said. “I am proud of the academic achievement we’ve received the past two semesters from the NJCAAE and hope only to add to our growing number of All-Academic honorees.”

For more information on the Catawba Valley Community College Esports program, contact Dalton at cdalton880@cvcc.edu or fill out the recruit questionnaire at gocvcc.com/recruits/Esports.