5 Red Hawks earn NFCA all-region softball honors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in program history, the Catawba Valley Community College softball team has received honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Five Red Hawk softball players were awarded all-region accolades from NFCA. A total of 30 players were selected in three different regions — East, South and Midwest — with 15 earning first-team honors and 15 earning second-team honors.

A total of 84 players from 33 different Division II programs earned recognition from the NFCA, and CVCC was the only Region 10 representative receiving these NFCA All-Region honors.

Two CVCC softball players were named to the NFCA All-Region first team, including third baseman Alleigh Himes and pitcher/utility Cali Hinnant, while shortstop Grace Andrews, outfielder Ashlyn Parsons and pitcher/utility Payton Goble earned NFCA All-Region second team honors.

“I am so happy for and proud of Cali, Alleigh, Payton, Grace and Ashlyn,” said CVCC head softball coach Josh Bumgarner. “For them to be recognized like this for their accomplishments and contributions to our team speaks to the kind big-time players each of them are. This is a great day for them, for our program and to be a Red Hawk.”