5 Red Hawk teams receive poll votes

Only two weeks after four of its programs earned votes in national polls, the Catawba Valley Community College athletic department reached another national milestone on Monday.
For the first time ever, all five Red Hawk athletic teams who compete through the National Junior College Athletic Association received votes in the NJCAA’s Division II polls.
“The national recognition we received so far this season, especially this week, says a lot about the brand of excellence we are building here at Catawba Valley Community College,” said CVCC Athletic Director Nick Schroeder. “Our name and programs have become synonymous with success, which has helped to benefit all of our student athletes, coaches and athletic programs.”
In just its second season, the Red Hawks softball program made history by receiving votes in the NJCAA DII softball poll for the first time ever. CVCC is off to a 3-1 start to its 2021 softball season after defeating Surry, Patrick Henry and Cleveland community colleges during its season-opening CVCC Clash.
The CVCC volleyball program continues to lead the way for all ranked Red Hawk athletic programs. For the second straight week, the Catawba Valley volleyball program is ranked No. 2 in its respective poll after dispatching Louisburg in conference play by a 3-0 score last Wednesday.
Moving up from fifth to fourth this week was the CVCC women’s basketball team, which cruised to a 76-40 road win on Sunday against Brunswick Community College.
Despite a difficult loss last week to defending DIII national champion Sandhills, the CVCC men’s basketball program remains ranked this week at the No. 20 spot. This is the first-ever season that the Red Hawks have been ranked inside the top 20 teams nationally in Division II.
The CVCC baseball program, which starts play on Saturday and Sunday at USC Union in Union, South Carolina, is ranked 19th in their respective NJCAA DII poll.
The NJCAA weekly rankings are released every Monday. For more information about the NJCAA, please visit www.njcaa.org.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Catawba Valley Community College 76, Brunswick 40
The fifth-ranked Red Hawks improved to 3-0 on the season with a road victory against host Brunswick on Sunday afternoon in Bolivia.
Freshman forward Kelis Carmon recorded her third straight 20-point performance to lead the Red Hawks (3-0, 2-0 in Region 10). Carmon finished Sunday’s conference game with 25 points, six rebounds and five blocks.
Kenzley Dunlap added 14 points, four assists and three steals, while Ariana Montgomery scored 12 points off the bench for CVCC.
After holding a seven-point lead after the first quarter, Catawba Valley added to its advantage in the second quarter, taking a 37-20 halftime lead against Brunswick. Carmon and Dunlap led the first-half charge for CVCC with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
The Red Hawks would go on to outscore the Dolphins 39-20 in the second half on the way to their second conference win of the season.
The fifth-ranked CVCC women’s basketball team returns to action today for a road Region 10 contest at Louisburg. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Sandhills 92, Catawba Valley Community College 81
Plagued by 24 turnovers and missed free throws, the 17th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday at home, falling to defending Division II national champion Sandhills at the Tarlton Complex in Hickory.
E.J. Thomas paced CVCC (3-1, 2-1 in Region 10) with a season-high 23 points. Molden added 14 points, and Donovan Evans also reached double figures with 10 points.
Making just 4 of 16 free throw attempts, the Red Hawks trailed the Flyers 39-28 at halftime. Molden led the first-half charge with eight points, while Thomas wasn’t far behind with six points.
Sandhills would lead by as many as 21 points in the second half, but Catawba Valley managed to cut its deficit to just 80-73 after a 3-pointer from John Bean with 2:57 remaining.
However, the Flyers would immediately answer on a 3-pointer from Savion Staton to pull them back ahead by double digits for good.
The 17th-ranked CVCC men’s basketball team will try to bounce back when it returns to action this Saturday for a road conference contest against Louisburg. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.