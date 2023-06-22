Forty-six Catawba Valley Community College student-athletes have been named Region 10 All-Academic following the spring 2023 semester.

In order to earn the Region 10 All-Academic distinction, a student-athlete must participate in a sport that competes during the spring semester (baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, golf, softball, tennis, track and field ) and achieve a 3.0 grade point average while passing 12 credit hours.

Combined with 21 Region 10 All-Academic honorees from the fall, 67 Red Hawk student-athletes were honored as Region 10 All-Academic during the entire 2022-23 school year.

Among the 46 student-athletes honored this spring, 26 represent the Red Hawk baseball team, 10 represent the Red Hawk softball team, nine represent the Red Hawk men’s basketball team and one represents the Red Hawk women’s basketball team.

The 46 Red Hawk student-athletes honored were part of a record 936 students-athletes from 32 junior colleges in Region 10 to be recognized for academics.

Below is a complete list of student-athletes honored as Region 10 All-Academic for the spring 2023 semester.

Baseball (26)

Tate Abbott, Ian Anderson, Trace Baker, Matt Beisecker, Brent Byler, Aidan Cannaday, Sam Carpenter, Bryson Chandler, Tim Flanagan, Hampton Gilchrist, Reynolds Hall, Eli Harpalani, Ethan Levy, J.D. Lewis, Jesse Madole, Isaiah Martin, Tanner Martin, J.R. Martinez, Luke Osteen, Sean Seale, Carter Starnes, Clint Turner, Walker Waters, Aiden Wilson, Reid Withers and Elec Yount

Softball (10)

Annie Andrews, Brianna Broome, Camryn Bryant, Jillian Jones, Alyssa Kropski, Mya Morency, Kiana Mullner, Kensley Southers, Chesney Stikeleather and Abby Teague

Men’s basketball (9)

Chol Adichol, Nathan Brown, Javen Chandler, Nasim Fuller, Braden Graham, Tyjae Haynes, Tre Hill, Evan Presnell and Shad Thomas

Women’s basketball (1)

Keziah Soogrim