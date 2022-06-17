43 Red Hawks earn Region 10 All-Academic

A total of 43 Catawba Valley Community College student-athletes have received Region 10 All-Academic honors for the spring 2022 semester.

In order to be eligible for Region 10 All-Academic, student-athletes must pass a minimum of 12 credit hours with at least a 3.0 grade point average and must have participated in a sport during the semester in which they are submitted for recognition (baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, golf, softball, tennis and track and field).

Combined with 23 Region All-Academic honorees from the fall, 65 Red Hawk student-athletes were honored as Region 10 All-Academic during the entire 2021-22 school year.

Among those 42 student-athletes honored, 21 represent the Red Hawk baseball team, 14 represent the Red Hawk softball team, five represent the Red Hawk women’s basketball team and three represent the Red Hawk men’s basketball team.

The 43 Red Hawk student-athletes honored were part of 823 total student-athletes from 32 junior colleges in Region 10 to be recognized for academics.

Below is a complete list of the student-athletes honored as Region 10 All-Academic for the spring 2022 semester:

CVCC REGION 10 ALL-ACADEMIC FOR SPRING 2022

Baseball (21)

Matt Beisecker

Noah Carter

Walker Case

Graham Dalton

Chance Daquilla

Jordan Davis

Andrew Dye

Trey Lambert

Reece Landmark

JD Lewis

Bailey McGinnis

Jonah Milchuck

Juan Moreno

Justin Poris

Lane Rhodes

Sean Seale

Jordan Spearman

Zach Summerville

Masashi Takegama

Sam Walker

Walker Waters

Men’s basketball (3)

Nathan Brown

Braden Graham

Quincy Martin

Women’s basketball (5)

Rylie Hogg

Dremah Mason

Tre’zha Muhammad

Astou Seck

Keziah Soogrim

Softball (14)

Brianna Broome

Jessica Cannon

Elizabeth Eller

Kendall Harwood

Carson Hudgins

Jillian Jones

Alyssa Kropski

Kyliee Lapham

Kianna Mullner

Cora Olivares

Lillie Pennington

Mia Simmons

Payton Thomas

Kaylee Yoder