43 Red Hawks earn Region 10 All-Academic

A total of 43 Catawba Valley Community College student-athletes have received Region 10 All-Academic honors for the spring 2022 semester.
In order to be eligible for Region 10 All-Academic, student-athletes must pass a minimum of 12 credit hours with at least a 3.0 grade point average and must have participated in a sport during the semester in which they are submitted for recognition (baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, golf, softball, tennis and track and field).
Combined with 23 Region All-Academic honorees from the fall, 65 Red Hawk student-athletes were honored as Region 10 All-Academic during the entire 2021-22 school year.
Among those 42 student-athletes honored, 21 represent the Red Hawk baseball team, 14 represent the Red Hawk softball team, five represent the Red Hawk women’s basketball team and three represent the Red Hawk men’s basketball team.
The 43 Red Hawk student-athletes honored were part of 823 total student-athletes from 32 junior colleges in Region 10 to be recognized for academics.
Below is a complete list of the student-athletes honored as Region 10 All-Academic for the spring 2022 semester:
CVCC REGION 10 ALL-ACADEMIC FOR SPRING 2022
Baseball (21)
Matt Beisecker
Noah Carter
Walker Case
Graham Dalton
Chance Daquilla
Jordan Davis
Andrew Dye
Trey Lambert
Reece Landmark
JD Lewis
Bailey McGinnis
Jonah Milchuck
Juan Moreno
Justin Poris
Lane Rhodes
Sean Seale
Jordan Spearman
Zach Summerville
Masashi Takegama
Sam Walker
Walker Waters
Men’s basketball (3)
Nathan Brown
Braden Graham
Quincy Martin
Women’s basketball (5)
Rylie Hogg
Dremah Mason
Tre’zha Muhammad
Astou Seck
Keziah Soogrim
Softball (14)
Brianna Broome
Jessica Cannon
Elizabeth Eller
Kendall Harwood
Carson Hudgins
Jillian Jones
Alyssa Kropski
Kyliee Lapham
Kianna Mullner
Cora Olivares
Lillie Pennington
Mia Simmons
Payton Thomas
Kaylee Yoder