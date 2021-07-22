24 Red Hawks named to all-academic teams

Twenty-four student athletes at Catawba Valley Community College have been honored by the National Junior College Athletic Association for their performance in the classroom during the 2020-21 school year.

This past week, the NJCAA released its All-Academic Team honors — a list that includes 24 Red Hawk student-athletes. This is the fifth year in a row that Catawba Valley has boasted 10 or more individual NJCAA academic honorees.

“I am so proud of these individuals and their accomplishments in the classroom,” said Red Hawk athletic director Nick Schroeder. “These students rose to the challenge and remained self motivated to be successful in their schooling. At CVCC, we preach becoming a champion in all aspects of life, and these students have believed in and rose to the opportunity to succeed this school year.”

Student athletes were categorized into three different teams — All-Academic first team (4.0 GPA), All-Academic second team (3.8 to 3.99 GPA) or All-Academic third team (3.6 to 3.79 GPA).

Five Catawba Valley athletes — baseball players Chandler Blackwelder, Noah Carter, Trey Lambert and Reece Landmark and CVCC softball player Madison Ross — were named to the All-Academic first team for recording a perfect 4.0 grade point average during the 2020-21 school year.