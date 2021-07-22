 Skip to main content
24 Red Hawks named to all-academic teams
24 Red Hawks named to all-academic teams

  Updated
Catawba Valley Red Hawks

Twenty-four student athletes at Catawba Valley Community College have been honored by the National Junior College Athletic Association for their performance in the classroom during the 2020-21 school year.

This past week, the NJCAA released its All-Academic Team honors — a list that includes 24 Red Hawk student-athletes. This is the fifth year in a row that Catawba Valley has boasted 10 or more individual NJCAA academic honorees.

“I am so proud of these individuals and their accomplishments in the classroom,” said Red Hawk athletic director Nick Schroeder. “These students rose to the challenge and remained self motivated to be successful in their schooling. At CVCC, we preach becoming a champion in all aspects of life, and these students have believed in and rose to the opportunity to succeed this school year.”

Student athletes were categorized into three different teams — All-Academic first team (4.0 GPA), All-Academic second team (3.8 to 3.99 GPA) or All-Academic third team (3.6 to 3.79 GPA).

Five Catawba Valley athletes — baseball players Chandler Blackwelder, Noah Carter, Trey Lambert and Reece Landmark and CVCC softball player Madison Ross — were named to the All-Academic first team for recording a perfect 4.0 grade point average during the 2020-21 school year.

Of the 24 individual Catawba Valley student-athletes honored by the NJCAA, 16 are members of the Red Hawks' baseball team, including All-Academic second team honorees Peyton Laney and Lane Rhodes and All-Academic third team members Jackson Brown, Chance Daquila, Jordan Davis, Andrew Dye, James Hinson, Caeden Howell, Max Hundley, J.D. Lewis, Jonah Milchuck and Jordan Montgomery.

Two CVCC volleyball players were honored by the NJCAA, including second-team member Carter Gibson and third-team member Abbey Smith.

Ross and teammate Lillie Pennington represented the Catawba Valley softball program on the NJCAA All-Academic list. Ross became the first Red Hawk softball player to earn first-team status, and Pennington received second-team honors.

Sophomore A.J. Davis and freshmen Kenzley Dunlap and Tre’zha Muhammad led the CVCC women's basketball honorees. All three student-athletes received third-team accolades.

One Red Hawk men's basketball player — freshman Nash Whitener — was named to the NJCAA All-Academic third team. It was the second straight year Whitener was honored by the NJCAA for academics.

All 24 of these student-athletes also made either the President's or Athletic Director's List at CVCC.

Below is a complete list of the NJCAA All-Academic honorees from Catawba Valley Community College:

First team (4.0 GPA)

Chandler Blackwelder, baseball

Noah Carter, baseball

Trey Lambert, baseball

Reece Landmark, baseball

Madison Ross, softball

Second team (3.99 to 3.8 GPA)

Carter Gibson, volleyball

Peyton Laney, baseball

Lillie Pennington, softball

Lane Rhodes, baseball

Third team (3.79 to 3.6 GPA)

Jackson Brown, baseball

Chance Daquila, baseball

Adrianna “A.J.” Davis, women’s basketball

Jordan Davis, baseball

Kenzley Dunlap, women’s basketball

Andrew Dye, baseball

James Hinson, baseball

Caeden Howell, baseball

Max Hundley, baseball

J.D. Lewis, baseball

Jonah Milchuck, baseball

Jordan Montgomery, baseball

Tre’zha Muhammad, women’s basketball

Abbey Smith, volleyball

Nash Whitener, men’s basketball

