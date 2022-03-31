23 Red Hawks named Region 10 All-Academic

Twenty-three Catawba Valley Community College student-athletes have been honored by Region 10 for their academics after competing in the fall 2021 semester.

The conference recently announced its Region 10 All-Academic honors for this past semester, which go to student-athletes who participate in a sport that competes during the fall semester (basketball, cross country, football, golf, half marathon, soccer and volleyball).

“As much as we enjoy winning on the fields of competition, we take the most pride in making sure our student-athletes are succeeding academically,” said Nick Schroeder, CVCC Director of Student Life and Athletics. “Our student-athletes push to be the best they can scholastically and our coaches, administrators and teachers work tirelessly to make sure that goal is achieved. Everyone at Catawba Valley Community College works together to ensure the most success in the classroom.”

Of those 23 Red Hawks honored, nine each come from the Catawba Valley volleyball and women’s basketball programs.

CVCC volleyball players honored include Amber Barker, Abigail Smith, Brooke Rowland, Carter Gibson, Delaney Conner, Grace Nelson, Gracie Harrington, Kenley Killian and Kennya Sykes.

Red Hawk women’s basketball players who were honored with Region 10 All-Academic honors include Beyonce Jones, Dreamah Mason, Essence Sumner, Javelyn Lewis, Jordan Joyner, Kenzley Dunlap, Keziah Soogrim, Makayla Weaver and Tre’zha Muhammad.

Five members of the Catawba Valley men’s basketball program were also honored, including Braden Graham, Demetrius Washington, Nathan Brown, Quincy Martin and Shad Thomas.

A total of 583 students from the 30 junior colleges in Region 10 were honored. For a complete list of honorees, visit www.region10sports.com.