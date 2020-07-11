17 student athletes honored for academics by NJCAA

Seventeen student athletes at Catawba Valley Community College have been honored by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) for their performance in the classroom during the 2019-20 school year.
The NJCAA released its All-Academic Team honors on Friday — a list that includes 17 Red Hawk student athletes. This is the fourth year in a row that Catawba Valley has boasted at least 10 individual NJCAAA academic honorees, according to a press release from the community college.
“While winning on their respective fields of competition are a great accomplishment, we take more pride in knowing that our student athletes are achieving the most in the classroom during their time here at CVCC,” said Catawba Valley Athletic Director Nick Schroeder in a press release from the school.
“It truly takes a team here at our college to make sure this happens – from the student athletes being diligent and studious to our coaches reinforcing the importance of academics to the dedication of our faculty and administration in solidifying that scholastic environment. We are also thankful to all of the support staff at the Learning Assistance Center and to our women’s basketball coach Tisha England, who serves as our academic advisor. Both have played a pivotal role in our academic successes.”
Student athletes were categorized into three different teams — All-Academic first team (4.0 GPA), All-Academic second team (3.8 to 3.99 GPA) or All-Academic third team (3.6 to 3.79 GPA).
Three Catawba Valley athletes — baseball player Vinny Consolo and volleyball players Abigail Gordon and Sage Harrington — were named All-Academic First Team for recording a perfect 4.0 grade point average during the 2019-20 school year. This it the second time that all three have received the first team honor.
Of the 17 individual Catawba Valley student athletes honored by the NJCAA, five are members of the Red Hawks baseball team — led by Consolo, a sophomore outfielder.
Pitchers Andrew Patrick and Chance Daquila, catcher Cole Chapman and infielder Sam Walker also represented the CVCC baseball program. All four athletes were named third team, and this is also the second time that Patrick has earned NJCAA All-Academic Team accolades during his time at Catawba Valley Community College.
Four CVCC volleyball players were honored by the NJCAA, including first-team members Gordon and Harrington and third-team members Olivia Ramsey and Lily Weaver.
The Catawba Valley softball program was represented for the first time on the NJCAA All-Academic Team with sophomores Kelsea Dejarnette and Chesney Millsaps and freshmen Katie Camp and Hayley Morrow all making the list during the program’s inaugural season. Dejarnette was a second-team member, while Millsaps, Camp and Morrow all made All-Academic Third Team.
Freshmen Jordan Jenkins, Tearra Pace and Makayla Weaver led the CVCC women's basketball honorees. All three student athletes received third team accolades.
One Red Hawk men's basketball player — freshman Nash Whitener — was named NJCAA All-Academic third team.
All 17 of these student athletes also made either the President's or Athletic Director's List at CVCC.
