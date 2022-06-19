Cleveland County rallies past Post 48 baseball

NEWTON — Hickory Post 48 rallied first, but visiting Cleveland County Post 82-155 had the last laugh during Friday night’s American Legion baseball game. Post 82-155 scored four runs in its final at-bat to defeat Hickory 5-2 at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

The victory moved Cleveland County to 9-9 overall and 5-3 in Area IV Western Division play, with Post 48 dropping to 5-9 and 2-8. Post 82-155 hosted Rock Hill (South Carolina) Post 34 on Saturday before traveling to Rutherford County Post 423 on Wednesday at 7 p.m., while Hickory visits Rutherford County tonight at 7 p.m.

“We’ve got too many kids taking that first pitch and for the pitchers that’s the pitch that I’m really attacking you with to get ahead, so if you take it you’re in a hole and you’ve got to hit my pitch,” Post 48 coach Allen Sigmon said. “There were several times where we looked at two strikes and then we’re swinging at one in the dirt. We’ve got to get a better strike zone awareness about us.”

It took three batters for Cleveland County to score in the top of the first inning, as Connor Gantt singled to begin the game before stealing second with one out, advancing to third on an error and scoring on a single to right from Cole Drewery. The score remained 1-0 in favor of Post 82-155 until the bottom of the sixth.

Prior to its two-run sixth, Hickory’s best opportunity to score came when Blake Evans reached on an infield single to lead off the third before Lucas Dentel popped a bunt over the third baseman’s head for a single of his own. However, a flyout to right, a strikeout and a fielder’s choice ended Post 48’s threat.

In the sixth, Post 48 loaded the bases with no outs thanks to an infield single from Hayden Tabor, a bunt single from Ryan Zych and a four-pitch walk to Luke Davis. Josh Barkley tied the game with a sacrifice fly to center before a single to right from Aidan Landrum gave Hickory a 2-1 advantage, but despite a base hit up the middle from Zane Wilson that loaded the bases once again, a double play prevented the hosts from adding to their lead.

Cleveland County responded with four runs in the seventh. A single to center from Zac Flontek led off the frame before AJ Wyle walked and a sacrifice bunt from Gantt put two runners in scoring position. Then a four-pitch walk to Parker Dixon loaded the bases.

From there, Post 82-155 tied the game on a wild pitch that plated Flontek before grabbing a 3-2 lead on another wild pitch. An RBI fielder’s choice from Jackson Ledbetter moments later extended Cleveland County’s advantage, while an RBI single from Tyler Smart made it 5-2 in favor of Post 82-155.

Hickory did put two runners on in the bottom of the seventh courtesy of a one-out walk to Dentel and a two-out fielding error that allowed Zych to reach, but a strikeout by Cleveland County relief pitcher Flontek allowed him to earn the save. Meanwhile, the winning pitcher was Post 82-155’s Colby Humphries, who threw four innings in relief of starter Isaiah Lowe.

“I was glad to see them battle back,” said Sigmon of his team. “We could have rolled over and played dead down 1-0, I would have hated to see that, but we got in there, we got some good swings on the ball, Ryan Zych put a perfect bunt down. Then we’ve got to have some hits go our way and they didn’t when we got in that situation.”

Cleveland County struck out a total of nine Hickory batters, led by Humphries with four punchouts. Lowe added three strikeouts, while Flontek fanned two hitters.

On the other side, Post 48 received six innings of one-run, four-hit ball from Davis, who settled for a no-decision. The right-hander finished with one strikeout to go with four walks and a hit batsman.

“He (Davis) battled six innings, and I told him, ‘When I pulled you I had you at 93 (pitches),’” said Sigmon. “Ninety-three in this heat, and some of those innings were labor innings, they weren’t stress-free innings. So I felt with the combination of that and the number of pitches that it was probably in our best interest to pull him, and I went to the one (Isaiah McDowell, who took the loss) that I think’s gonna be our closer when we get in that situation.”

Despite the loss, Hickory outhit Post 82-155 7-6 behind one hit apiece from Evans, Dentel, McDowell, Tabor, Zych, Landrum and Wilson. As for Cleveland County, it got two hits each from Gantt and Smart to go with one apiece from Drewery and Flontek.

Post 82-155;100;000;4;—;5;6;3

Post 48;000;002;0;—;2;7;1

WP: Cole Humphries

LP: Isaiah McDowell

Sv: Zac Flontek

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

