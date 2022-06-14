Claremont's Sullins wins Carolinas Super Senior championship

MONROE — After firing a tournament-best 7-under-par 65 in the final round, Randall Sullins of Claremont claimed the 14th Carolinas Super Senior championship at Rolling Hills Country Club June 6-7 with a two-day total of 139 (5-under).

Six shots back and well out of the lead, Sullins came into the final round with no expectation of taking home the title. However, after firing a 6-under 30 on the front nine, Sullins knew that something special was unfolding.

“It was the first time that I didn’t miss a shot,” said Sullins, a St. Stephens High alumnus. “Making the turn, I was praying a lot. I was just trying to concentrate on my routine and my setup. I relied on that and prayer.”

He barely skipped a beat heading into the back nine. After bogeying the par-3 11th hole, Sullins responded with back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th holes and would remain 7-under to close out his round. Next, he had to wait on the remaining six groups to come in before knowing if he would become the next Carolinas Super Senior Champion.

“I didn’t even look at the leaderboard, but everybody was telling me,” said Sullins. “I knew there was a chance at a playoff, so I went to the driving range to hit some balls.”

A playoff wasn’t necessary, though, as Round 1 leader James Pearson of Charlotte finished the tournament in second at 2-under.

Although there was a big difference in Sullins’ scorecards from the two days, his mindset didn’t change too much.

“I was overswinging yesterday,” said Sullins, “so today I tried to stay more in control of my golf swing.”

Facing such a large deficit heading into the final day wasn’t the only reason the 65-year-old wasn’t expecting to claim the championship. He also hasn’t been working on his game recently because he’s been busy teaching his two nephews how to play.

He jokingly added that the day they can finally beat him on the course will be the day he stops playing golf. But until then, Sullins will be able to add to his new trophy shelf and chase more Carolinas Golf Association championships.

Doug Owens of Albemarle took third with a score of 1-under. Finishing in a tie for fourth place at even-par were Lennie Barton and Paul Simson, both of Raleigh.

Robert Desjardins of Matthews captured the 70-and-up division with a 6-under 138. Rolling Hills has been his home course for over 30 years and that showed as he shot two steady rounds under par. Artis Pike of Kernersville took second with a score of 4-under. Finishing in a tie for third place at 1-over were Wayne Pyrtle of Burlington and William Boles of Wilson.

