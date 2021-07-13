City of Newton offering football, soccer this fall

NEWTON — The Newton Parks & Recreation Department recently began registration for flag football, tackle football and soccer. The deadline to register for all three sports is Friday, Aug. 6.

Flag football is available for boys and girls ages 4-6 (must be at least 4 years old before the final day of registration and cannot turn 7 before Aug. 31 of the current year). Registration is limited in each league, and once a league is full registrants will be placed on a waiting list.

Tackle football is available for boys and girls ages 7-12 (must be at least 7 years old before the final day of registration and cannot turn 13 before Aug. 31 of the current year). Registration is limited in each league, and once a league is full registrants will be placed on a waiting list.

Soccer is available for boys and girls ages 4-16 (must be at least 4 years old before the final day of registration and cannot turn 17 before Aug. 31 of the current year). Registration is limited in each league, and once a league is full registrants will be placed on a waiting list.

To register for any of the youth sports, each child must meet the following requirements:

1. Submit a completed registration card signed by parent/guardian.