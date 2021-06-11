City of Hickory offering youth football

Registration is now underway for the city of Hickory's youth football program. Participation is free to all city of Hickory residents. Nonresidents can also participate by paying a $40 nonresident fee.

This program is offered to youth ages 7-12, with different divisions by age group: Pee Wee for ages 7-8, Junior Varsity for ages 9-10 and Varsity for ages 11-12. The division your child will participate in is determined by their age on Aug. 31, 2021. Kids must be 7 by Aug. 31, 2021, and players who turned 13 before Aug. 31, 2021, are no longer eligible to participate.

Registration is available online at https://hickory.activityreg.com through July 15.

If it is your child’s first time participating with the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, a copy of his or her birth certificate must be turned in at the Administrative Offices, at 1451 Eighth St. Drive NE, prior to participation.

For more information about the youth football program or for assistance with registration, contact Sports Coordinator Sherry Morgan at 828-261-2255 or smorgan@hickorync.gov.