City of Hickory offering boys and girls lacrosse

Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory's boys and girls lacrosse program. Participation is free to all City of Hickory residents. Nonresidents can also participate by paying a $40 nonresident fee.

Registration is available online at https://hickory.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs. For assistance with online registration, please come by the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Administration Offices, located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE, between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If it is your child’s first time participating with the Hickory Recreation Department, a copy of his or her birth certificate must be turned in prior to participation.

Leagues will be offered for boys and girls ages 5-17. The age group your child will participate in is determined by their age on Aug. 31, 2020. Kids must be 5 by Sept. 1, 2020, and anyone who turned 17 before Sept. 1, 2020 is no longer eligible to participate.

Practices will be held throughout the week at Neill Clark Recreation Park, Samuel William Davis Sr. Multipurpose Field, Civitan Park and West Hickory Park from 6-8 p.m., with games on Saturdays and Sundays. The first practice session will be on Monday, Feb. 8. Travel to other towns will be required on Saturdays and Sundays for games.