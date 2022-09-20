City of Hickory holding youth basketball and indoor soccer sign-ups

Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory’s youth basketball and indoor soccer programs. Participation is free to all Hickory residents, and nonresidents can also participate by paying a $40 nonresident fee. Each participant will also purchase their team jersey to complete registration.

Online registration for both youth sports programs is available through Oct. 19 at https://hickory.activityreg.com. If it is your child’s first time participating with the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, a copy of his or her birth certificate must be turned in at the Administrative Offices, located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE, prior to participation.

The youth basketball program is offered to boys and girls ages 5-15, with different divisions by age group:

• Co-ed: 6U for ages 5-6

• Boys divisions: 8U for ages 7-8, 10U for ages 9-10 and 12U for ages 11-12

• Girls divisions: 8U for ages 7-8, 10U for ages 9-10 and 13U for ages 11-13

• Co-ed: 15U for ages 13-15

The division your child will participate in is determined by their age on Aug. 31, 2022. Participants must have turned 5 by Aug. 31, 2022, and players who turned 16 before Aug. 31, 2022, are no longer eligible to participate.

Basketball skills assessments sponsored by Academy Sports will be held in early November.

As for the indoor soccer program, it is co-ed and offered to youth ages 6-15, with different divisions by age:

• 8U for ages 6-8

• 10U for ages 9-10

• 12U for ages 11-12

• 15U for ages 13-15

The division your child will participate in is determined by their age on Aug. 31, 2022. Participants must have turned 6 by Aug. 31, 2022, and players who turned 16 before August 31, 2022, are no longer eligible to participate.

For more information about these youth winter sports programs, or for assistance with registration, contact Sports Coordinator Sherry Morgan at 828-261-2255 or smorgan@hickorync.gov, or Sports Programmer Hannah Miller at 828-261-2296 or hmiller@hickorync.gov.

Fly Pink Disc Golf Tournament

The Fly Pink Disc Golf Tournament is a fundraiser to benefit the Pretty in Pink Breast Cancer Foundation. The tournament will take place Saturday, Oct. 1, and will begin at 9 a.m. at Glenn Hilton Jr. Memorial Park, located at 2000 Sixth Street NW in Hickory.

The cost is $20 per player to participate in the 24-hole tournament. Raffle tickets are five tickets for $20. There is a $5 fee per mulligan, with a limit of eight.

Cash payouts will be awarded to the top 25% in the advanced, intermediate and women’s divisions. There will be a $5 ace pool with a 50% payout, as well as closest to the pin on every hole.

All participants will be able to compete in the ring of fire contest (free with registration) at the completion of the tournament.

Register online by visiting www.discgolfscene.com and searching for “Fly Pink Disc Golf Tournament.”

This charity tournament is brought to you by the UFO Disc Golf Club and Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department. Companies or individuals interested in becoming a sponsor or donating to this fundraiser are asked to contact Lance Riddile.

For more information, contact Riddile at 828-261-2254 or lriddile@hickorync.gov.