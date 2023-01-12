City of Hickory holding youth baseball, softball registration

Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory's youth baseball and softball programs. Participation is free to all City of Hickory residents, and nonresidents can also participate by paying a $40 fee. Each participant will also purchase their team jersey and hat/visor at the time of registration.

Online registration for both youth sports programs is available through Feb. 22 at hickory.activityreg.com.

If it is your child’s first time participating with the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, a copy of their birth certificate must be turned in at the Administrative Offices, located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE, prior to participation. All new participants, or those that are moving up in age groups, must attend a skills assessment in order to be placed on a team. Returning 6-year-old players can play up in 8U for baseball or softball at their parent’s discretion.

Baseball

The age group is determined by the player’s age on May 1, 2023. Children turning 16 on or before May 1, 2023, are no longer eligible to participate.

• T-BALL – Ages 4-6 (boys and girls)

• 8U – Ages 7 and 8

• 10U – Ages 9 and 10

• 12U – Ages 11 and 12

• 15U – Ages 13-15

Girls Softball

The age group is determined by the player’s age on Jan. 1, 2023. Children who turned 16 on or before Jan. 1, 2023, are no longer eligible to participate.

• 8U – Ages 7 and 8

• 10U – Ages 9 and 10

• 12U – Ages 11 and 12

• 15U – Ages 13 - 15

The deadline to register is Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 5 p.m.

For additional information or questions about Hickory baseball programs, contact Sports Programmer Kevin Hughes at 828-261-2253 or khughes@hickorync.gov.

For additional information or questions about Hickory softball programs, contact Sports Programmer Hannah Miller at 828-261-2296 or hmiller@hickorync.gov.