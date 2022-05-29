Cherryville run-rules Post 48

NEWTON — The Cherryville Post 100 American Legion baseball team defeated Hickory Post 48 by an 18-3 final in five innings on the road Friday at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. Cherryville scored three runs in the top of the first before adding three apiece in the third and fourth innings and nine in the fifth.

On the other side, Hickory (2-4, 0-4 Area IV Western Division) scored once in the bottom of the second and twice in the fifth. But Post 100 (3-2, 2-0) outhit Post 48 12-4 in a game that saw the clubs combine for nine errors.

All four of Hickory’s hits were singles, with William Weidner, Zane Wilson, Hollis Morphis and Jack McGhinnis registering one apiece. Meanwhile, Cherryville received a double from Taylor Cook, two singles apiece from Landon Jenkins, Cole Irby and Ashten Pope and one single each from Joseph Webb, Zane Brockman, Noah Gantt, Will Blackburn and Reid Stroupe.

The winning pitcher was Cherryville’s Noah Huss, who threw five innings of four-hit ball during which he allowed three unearned runs with six strikeouts and one walk. Morphis started for Post 48, which used three relievers — McGhinnis, Weidner and Luke Davis.

Post 100 was scheduled to visit Caldwell County Post 29 on Saturday before traveling to Rowan County Post 342 on Monday, while Hickory travels to Rowan County tonight before visiting Cleveland County Post 82-155 on Monday.