Checkered flags taken by Berry, Millington at HMS

Same story, different day.
Over the past several weeks at Hickory Motor Speedway, Josh Berry and Ryan Millington have split the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model twin features time and time again. It happened again last Saturday when the Dickinson Service Center Night at the Races was held at the “World’s Most Famous Short Track,” as the duo again emerged victorious in the top two races of the night.
The first 40-lap race of the Late Model division’s doubleheader started the event’s proceedings, with Berry setting the fast time in qualifying with Sam Butler to his outside. Meanwhile, row two was made up of Millington and Conner Jones. Although Millington applied pressure to Berry down the stretch, the latter was able to hold off his adversary for the win, with Butler, Mitch Walker and Jones finishing third through fifth, respectively.
The Renegades rolled off next for a 20-lap race, with Gary Ledbetter and Joseph Hodges making up the front row after qualifying winner Charlie Neill reported late for the lineup and was forced to start from the back. Nevertheless, Neill was able to charge from the back to take the checkered flag ahead of Ledbetter in second place, Hodges in third, Kyle DiVanna in fourth and Ben Campbell in fifth.
The high-revving 4-Cylinders competed next, and after Robbie Trivette grabbed the top spot in qualifying with Curtis Pardue to his outside, an early caution helped change the trajectory of the race. Cody Combs was ultimately able to cross the finish line first, while Trivette was the runner-up. Coming in third was Pardue, with Dennis Trivette taking fourth and Kirby Gobble finishing fifth.
After that, the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models lined up for their 35-lap battle. Josh Kossek set the fast time in qualifying and started from the front with Chase Janes to his outside, while row two was made up of Josh Gobble and Skyler Chaney. Although he surrendered the lead late in the race, Kossek ended up in first place with Janes, Gobble, Alex Posey and Max Price holding down the next four spots.
A 30-lap tilt in the Street Stocks took place next, with Drew Cox taking the pole position in qualifying and Mark Whitten beginning the race to his outside. As for the second row, it consisted of David Thomas and Ethan Johnson. In the end, Cox was also able to win the race ahead of Gary Ledbetter in second, Whitten in third, Kevin Eby in fourth and Marshall Sutton in fifth.
The final race of the night saw the Late Models return to the track for their second 40-lap feature. The starting order was inverted from the finishing order of the night’s opening race, but Ryan Millington was able to add a first-place finish to his runner-up run from that battle. Behind him was Josh Berry in second, Thomas Beane in third, Mason Ludwig in fourth and Conner Jones in fifth.
Another night of racing is scheduled for this Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway. For more information, check out HMS at www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, visit the track on social media (Facebook, Twitter or Instagram) or call 828-464-3655.
