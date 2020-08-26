Checkered flags taken by Berry, Millington at HMS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Same story, different day.

Over the past several weeks at Hickory Motor Speedway, Josh Berry and Ryan Millington have split the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model twin features time and time again. It happened again last Saturday when the Dickinson Service Center Night at the Races was held at the “World’s Most Famous Short Track,” as the duo again emerged victorious in the top two races of the night.

The first 40-lap race of the Late Model division’s doubleheader started the event’s proceedings, with Berry setting the fast time in qualifying with Sam Butler to his outside. Meanwhile, row two was made up of Millington and Conner Jones. Although Millington applied pressure to Berry down the stretch, the latter was able to hold off his adversary for the win, with Butler, Mitch Walker and Jones finishing third through fifth, respectively.

The Renegades rolled off next for a 20-lap race, with Gary Ledbetter and Joseph Hodges making up the front row after qualifying winner Charlie Neill reported late for the lineup and was forced to start from the back. Nevertheless, Neill was able to charge from the back to take the checkered flag ahead of Ledbetter in second place, Hodges in third, Kyle DiVanna in fourth and Ben Campbell in fifth.