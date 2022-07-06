Charlotte man earns top honors in Vertical Mile Challenge

HIDDENITE — The eighth annual Vertical Mile Challenge was held Saturday, June 25, at Rocky Face Park in Alexander County. Almost 130 runners competed in the popular and challenging trail race.

Juan Tisera, age 33 of Charlotte, took top honors in the Vertical Mile Challenge (8 laps, approximately 16 miles) with a time of 2:39:44. He also recorded the fastest first lap at 16:31. Erin Osetek, age 40 of Mooresville, was the first-place female with a time of 3:42:36 (18th place overall). Elena Der, age 47 of Durham, ran the fastest first lap for a female at 22:24.

Will Boggs IV, age 32 of Hiddenite, was the top male finisher from Alexander County with a time of 3:58:27 (26th place overall). Jerry Coffey, age 33 of Hiddenite, recorded the fastest first lap for a participant from Alexander County with a time of 22:39.

In the Half Vertical Mile Challenge (4 laps, approximately 8 miles), Matt Kearney, age 37 of Mount Olive, earned top honors with a time of 1:22:57. Malia Easler, age 22 of Boone, was the top female with a time of 1:48:27. Eric Sprinkle, age 52 of Taylorsville, was the top male from Alexander County with a time of 1:50:09. Katie Keever, age 24 of Bethlehem, was the top female from Alexander County with a time of 3:08:38.

A number of special awards were also presented to competitors who worked especially hard or exhibited major enthusiasm during the race.

Runners hailed from the following locations: North Carolina — Aberdeen, Asheville, Bat Cave, Belmont, Bermuda Run, Black Mountain, Boone, Carthage, Catawba, Charlotte, Clemmons, Clyde, Concord, Conover, Davidson, Dudley, Durham, Elkin, Fayetteville, Franklinton, Gastonia, Greensboro, Hamlet, Hickory, Hiddenite, Hubert, Jefferson, Kernersville, King, Kinston, Leland, Lenoir, Lincolnton, Marion, Mebane, Mooresville, Morganton, Mount Olive, Newland, Pfafftown, Pinehurst, Pittsboro, Raleigh, Salisbury, Sanford, Siler City, Southern Pines, Statesville, Stony Point, Taylorsville, Troutman, Union Mills, Valdese, Walnut Cove, West End, Whispering Pines, Wilson, Winston-Salem, Winterville and Zebulon; Georgia — Chatsworth; Ohio — Lowell; South Carolina — Blythewood, Columbia, Fort Mill, Lexington and Myrtle Beach; Tennessee — Johnson City and Nashville; and Virginia — Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.

The first Vertical Mile Challenge race was held in 2015 with only 14 finishers. Slowly but surely, participation began to climb, with 17 finishers in 2016, 92 finishers in 2017, 78 finishers in 2018, 184 finishers in 2019, 77 finishers in 2020 (capped due to COVID-19), 109 finishers in 2021 and 125 finishers in 2022.

The second annual Vertical Night Challenge is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. at Rocky Face Park. Online registration is now available at www.ultrasignup.com.

Plans are already underway for the ninth annual Vertical Mile Challenge in June 2023. Learn more at www.rockyfacepark.com.