 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cavaliers eliminate Hoyas from ECBL playoffs

  • Updated
  • 0
Hickory Hoyas

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Hickory Hoyas’ 2022 East Coast Basketball League season came to an end last Saturday in the Mid-South Conference championship game. The Petersburg (Virginia) Cavaliers eliminated the Hoyas from the playoffs with a 123-115 victory at Legion Collegiate Academy.

The only team to defeat Petersburg (15-1) this season, Hickory (9-8) was unable to knock off the ECBL’s top team for a second time. The Hoyas had won a season-high three straight games entering last Saturday’s contest.

The Cavaliers will host the Carolina Crusaders (9-7) in the ECBL South championship game on Saturday, while the Hub City (Maryland) Hogs and Hartford (Connecticut) Shockers will face off to determine who will face the winner of that contest in the ECBL title game. The Crusaders are based in Columbia, South Carolina.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

North America is soon to find out which stadiums will host the 2026 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert