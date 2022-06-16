Cavaliers eliminate Hoyas from ECBL playoffs

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Hickory Hoyas’ 2022 East Coast Basketball League season came to an end last Saturday in the Mid-South Conference championship game. The Petersburg (Virginia) Cavaliers eliminated the Hoyas from the playoffs with a 123-115 victory at Legion Collegiate Academy.

The only team to defeat Petersburg (15-1) this season, Hickory (9-8) was unable to knock off the ECBL’s top team for a second time. The Hoyas had won a season-high three straight games entering last Saturday’s contest.

The Cavaliers will host the Carolina Crusaders (9-7) in the ECBL South championship game on Saturday, while the Hub City (Maryland) Hogs and Hartford (Connecticut) Shockers will face off to determine who will face the winner of that contest in the ECBL title game. The Crusaders are based in Columbia, South Carolina.