Catawba's Anderson wins MLF event on Kerr Lake

HENDERSON — Boater Logan Anderson of Catawba caught five bass weighing 17 pounds, 10 ounces on Saturday to win the Major League Fishing Phoenix Bass Fishing League event presented by T-H Marine on Kerr Lake. The tournament, hosted by Vance County Tourism, was the third event of the season for the Bass Fishing League North Carolina Division.

“We had a fog delay and still had a little bit of fog when we took off, so I knew a lot of people would stay in Nutbush and fish,” said Anderson, who earned $7,415 for his victory, including a $2,500 Phoenix MLF contingency bonus. “I wanted to get as far away from that as I could. But that’s the place I’m most familiar with, so I started right at the mouth of Nutbush.”

Anderson said he began fishing docks with a Queen Tackle Glimmer Blue Shad Tungsten Swim Jig and immediately caught a 4-pound bass. His co-angler caught one that weighed 3 pounds, so Anderson said he knew good fish were in the area. After he missed another good fish and then caught another 4-pound fish, Anderson said it was time to relocate.

“After we ran out of stuff there, we took a run up the lake to Ivy Hill,” Anderson said. “I caught some more on the swim jig and then caught a couple on a new Queen Tackle prototype spinnerbait that is coming out. That’s all I did all day — fished docks and laydown trees as the main source of cover.”

Anderson said the swim jig and spinnerbait produced 12 fish during competition, seven of which were keepers.

“Until I put them on the scales I would not have believed I had almost 18 pounds,” Anderson said. “This is my first year fishing BFLs as a boater, and as hard as it is to win one, it’s insane to win in just my third try.”

The top 10 boaters in the tournament were as follows:

1st: Logan Anderson (Catawba) — five bass, 17-10, $7,415 (includes $2,500 Phoenix MLF Contingency Bonus)

2nd: Aaron Digh (Denver, N.C.) — five bass, 16-1, $2,458

3rd: Tyler Trent (Nathalie, Virginia) — five bass, 15-12, $1,640

4th: Scott Hamrick (Denver, N.C.) — five bass, 15-9, $1,147

5th: Bradley Staley (Pleasant Garden) — five bass, 14-8, $1,558

6th: James Blankenship (Siler City) — five bass, 14-6, $1,301

7th: Jason Barnes (Concord) — five bass, 14-2, $819

8th: Chris Dover (Blacksburg, S.C.) — five bass, 14-1, $737

9th: Jeffrey Davis (Raleigh) — five bass, 13-12, $655

10th: Jordan Hall (Leasburg) — five bass, 13-10, $573

Todd Harris of Lexington and Bradley Staley both had largemouth that weighed 4 pounds, 13 ounces that were the heaviest of the event in the Boater Division. Harris and Staley split the day’s Berkley Big Bass Boater award of $750.

Tommy Swicegood of Salisbury won the Strike King Co-Angler Division and $2,458 Saturday after catching five bass weighing 12 pounds, 6 ounces.

The top 10 Strike King co-anglers were:

1st: Tommy Swicegood (Salisbury) — five bass, 12-6, $2,458

2nd: Johnny Guffey (Bessemer City) — five bass, 11-9, $1,229

3rd: Mark Allen Seals (Laurinburg) — three bass, 10-9, $1,004

4th: Jacob Crook (Salisbury) — five bass, 10-2, $573

5th: Wyatt Hammond (Fayetteville) — five bass, 9-12, $492

6th: Jonathan Strickland (Graham) — four bass, 9-2, $451

7th: Samuel Jones (Fuquay Varina) — three bass, 9-1, $597

8th: Thomas McDermott (Madison) — three bass, 8-5, $369

9th: Riley Smallwood (Shallotte) — four bass, 8-0, $628

10th: Adam Gum (Charleston, West Virginia) — four bass, 7-15, $287

Seals and Jones tied for the largest bass in the Co-Angler Division with fish weighing in at 4 pounds, 7 ounces each. They split the day’s Berkley Big Bass Co-angler award of $374.

After three events, James Blankenship of Siler City leads the Bass Fishing League North Carolina Division Boater Angler of the Year (AOY) race with 727 points, while Eric Osborne of Jefferson leads the Strike King Co-Angler Division AOY race with 700 points.

The top 45 boaters and co-anglers in the region based on point standings, along with the five winners in each qualifying event, will be entered in the Oct. 20-22 Bass Fishing League Regional Championship on the James River in Richmond, Virginia. Boaters will compete for a top award of $60,000, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, while co-anglers will fish for a new Phoenix 819 Pro with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard.

The 2022 Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and Strike King co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six regional championships where they are competing to finish in the top six, which then qualifies them for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American. The 2022 All-American will be held June 2-4 at Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Arkansas, and is hosted by the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism and Visit Hot Springs.

The top 45 boaters and Strike King co-anglers plus tournament winners from each Phoenix Bass Fishing League division will also earn priority entry into the MLF Toyota Series, the pathway to the MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit and ultimately the MLF Bass Pro Tour.

Proud sponsors of the 2022 MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine include: 4WP, 13 Fishing, Abu Garcia, AFTCO, A.R.E. Truck Caps, B&W Trailer Hitches, Berkley, Black Rifle Coffee, E3, Epic Baits, Favorite Fishing, Gary Yamamoto Baits, General Tire, Lew’s, Lowrance, Lucas Oil, Mercury, Mossy Oak, Onyx, Phoenix, Polaris, Power-Pole, Revital Outdoors, Strike King, Tackle Warehouse, T-H Marine, Toyota, Wiley X, YETI and Yo-Zuri.

For complete details and updated tournament information, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. For regular Bass Fishing League updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow MLF’s social media outlets on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.