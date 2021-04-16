Catawba Valley Angel Rally coming to Conover in May

CONOVER — The Catawba Valley Ambassadorship of Ainsley’s Angels of America is hosting a 36-hour endurance event May 21-23 at Conover City Park to raise money for adaptive wheelchairs. The organization is looking to purchase equipment to accommodate adult riders, and the goal is to engage disabled veterans in the community and get them from the sidelines to the finish line.

Participants will begin running at 9 p.m. Friday, May 21, and there will be runners on the course until 9 a.m. Sunday, May 23. The “ultra” runners will have a goal of 50K or 100K.

On Saturday, May 22, there will be shorter 5K and 10K events, a food truck, a coffee truck, a runner’s village and more. The following day, an outdoor unity service will be held, with local man Brandon Lail sharing about his battle with terminal cancer.

The race is part of the Ainsley’s Angels Race Series, and event organizers are planning for 300 participants across the live and virtual options. The race is also being promoted across social media platforms where Ainsley’s Angels has more than 20,000 followers.