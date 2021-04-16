Catawba Valley Angel Rally coming to Conover in May

CONOVER — The Catawba Valley Ambassadorship of Ainsley’s Angels of America is hosting a 36-hour endurance event May 21-23 at Conover City Park to raise money for adaptive wheelchairs. The organization is looking to purchase equipment to accommodate adult riders, and the goal is to engage disabled veterans in the community and get them from the sidelines to the finish line.
Participants will begin running at 9 p.m. Friday, May 21, and there will be runners on the course until 9 a.m. Sunday, May 23. The “ultra” runners will have a goal of 50K or 100K.
On Saturday, May 22, there will be shorter 5K and 10K events, a food truck, a coffee truck, a runner’s village and more. The following day, an outdoor unity service will be held, with local man Brandon Lail sharing about his battle with terminal cancer.
The race is part of the Ainsley’s Angels Race Series, and event organizers are planning for 300 participants across the live and virtual options. The race is also being promoted across social media platforms where Ainsley’s Angels has more than 20,000 followers.
Runners who accept the 50K or 100K challenge are encouraged to seek financial sponsors to support them by the mile or kilometer. There is no charge to register, but competitors are asked to fundraise a minimum of $150 for the 50K and $300 for the 100K.
There will be special awards handed out to 50K and 100K finishers, while all runners or walkers who complete the 5K, 10K, 50K or 100K will receive a Catawba Valley Angel Rally race shirt and custom finisher medal.
For more information about the Catawba Valley Angel Rally or to sign up, visit www.runsignup.com and search for Ainsley’s Angels Catawba Valley Angel Rally.
For more information about Ainsley’s Angels of America, visit www.ainsleysangels.org.
Denver Nuggets holding travel basketball tryouts
DENVER — The Denver Nuggets travel boys basketball teams will be holding tryouts for seventh through 11th graders April 19-22 and April 27-29 from 6:30-8 p.m. in the competition gym at East Lincoln High School.
All basketball players in Lincoln and the surrounding counties are encouraged to try out. Parent permission, medical consent and information forms are required to try out and can be found at www.denvernuggetsnc.teampages.com.
For more information, contact Chip Ashley at denvernuggetsbasketball21@gmail.com or 704-718-5136.
Hickory High hosting youth basketball camp
Hickory High School will hold a basketball camp for second through seventh graders June 7-10 and June 21-24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the high school campus. The cost is $125 per child and includes a camp T-shirt and basketball.
Limited spots are available, and more information can be attained by emailing hickoryhighbasketballcamp@gmail.com or texting/calling 843-327-8868. The funds received will benefit Hickory High School Athletics.