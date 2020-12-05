Catawba Prime 11U, 9U capture national titles

A pair of local youth football teams won championships during last month’s Battle in Rocky Top, a national tournament held every year for teams from across the country. Games were played Nov. 20-22 in Gatlinburg, Knoxville, Sevierville and other locations in Tennessee.

Over 275 teams were present this year, representing a total of 17 states — North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Georgia, Ohio, Illinois, Maryland, Louisiana, Alabama, South Carolina, West Virginia, South Dakota, Michigan, Virginia, Wisconsin and Iowa. In the end, the Catawba Prime 11-and-under (11U) and 9-and-under (9U) squads each finished first in their divisions.

Catawba Prime is made up of athletes from all over Catawba County, including from Hickory, St. Stephens, Newton, Conover and Maiden. These athletes range from ages 8-12.

The Catawba Prime 11U team was made up of the following players: Kaleb Genwright, Josiah Brown, Christian Lineberger, Dequavin Beatty, Javarion Brice, Jamar Lineberger, Terry Johnson, Jaylen Gonzalez, Ezven Mora, Landon Vazquez, Jah'Kyran Weaver, JaDarius McCombs, Iszreal Payne, Jayven Brown, Jaheem Jenkins, Richard Lynch Jr, Jose Chavez, Jazaden McCathern, Jeremiah Chang, Carson Powell, Bryant Fox, Avery Rhymer and Shiloh Treadway.