Catawba Prime 11U, 9U capture national titles

A pair of local youth football teams won championships during last month’s Battle in Rocky Top, a national tournament held every year for teams from across the country. Games were played Nov. 20-22 in Gatlinburg, Knoxville, Sevierville and other locations in Tennessee.
Over 275 teams were present this year, representing a total of 17 states — North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Georgia, Ohio, Illinois, Maryland, Louisiana, Alabama, South Carolina, West Virginia, South Dakota, Michigan, Virginia, Wisconsin and Iowa. In the end, the Catawba Prime 11-and-under (11U) and 9-and-under (9U) squads each finished first in their divisions.
Catawba Prime is made up of athletes from all over Catawba County, including from Hickory, St. Stephens, Newton, Conover and Maiden. These athletes range from ages 8-12.
The Catawba Prime 11U team was made up of the following players: Kaleb Genwright, Josiah Brown, Christian Lineberger, Dequavin Beatty, Javarion Brice, Jamar Lineberger, Terry Johnson, Jaylen Gonzalez, Ezven Mora, Landon Vazquez, Jah'Kyran Weaver, JaDarius McCombs, Iszreal Payne, Jayven Brown, Jaheem Jenkins, Richard Lynch Jr, Jose Chavez, Jazaden McCathern, Jeremiah Chang, Carson Powell, Bryant Fox, Avery Rhymer and Shiloh Treadway.
Coaches for Catawba Prime 11U included head coach Jonathan Elliott and assistant coaches Mike Powell, Richard Lynch, Doug Fox, Nik Treadway and Jay McCathern. The team manager was Beth Ledbetter.
The Catawba Prime 9U team included the following players: Javeon Ruff, Jaydyn Hale, Torian Lineberger, Tye'Kareion Brice, Javien Griffith, Cayden Millsaps, Aidan Harris, Tevan Triplett, Draylin King, Tayvien Bennett, Zayden Speaks, Kyrie Nelson, Jaxson Foster, JaKayden McCombs, Brayden Dula, Zade Gill, Cooper Travis, Lex Martin, Connor McClain, Brayden Sumpter, Nigel Lor, Bashawn McClinton, Zimir Mauney and Alexander Hicks.
Coaches for Catawba Prime 9U consisted of head coach Terone Triplett and assistant coaches Sean Speaks and Julien Griffith. The team manager was Beth Ledbetter.
