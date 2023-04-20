Tickets for the 2023 Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame (CCSHOF) induction ceremony, which takes place on Monday, May 15 at the Highland Recreation Center in Hickory, are now on sale.

The cost for each ticket is $35, and they can be purchased at all Catawba County high schools and at the Highland Recreation Center. The last day to purchase tickets will be Monday, May 1. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Doors for the 2023 CCSHOF induction ceremony, which is sponsored by the City of Hickory, open at 5:30 p.m. with the induction program starting at 6 p.m.

This year’s CCSHOF class includes St. Stephens and University of North Carolina wrestling standout Drew Forshey; Maiden and Lenoir-Rhyne football standout Bruce Ikard; Fred T. Foard multi-sport athlete and tenured official Audra Harrison; Maiden and Appalachian State football star Matt Isenhour; longtime coach and athletic director Jim Woodruff; and Newton-Conover alumnus and professional baseball player and coach Eddie Yount.

The 1990 Catawba Valley Community College golf team, which won a national championship, is being honored as the 2023 Team of Distinction.

The inductions will bring the total number of Catawba County Sports Hall of Famers up to 105 and the number of Teams of Distinction up to six.

For more information on the tickets for the CCSHOF induction ceremony, contact Mark Seaman at mseaman@hickorync.gov or call 828-261-2247.