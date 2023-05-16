The Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame (CCSHOF) reached a historic milestone on Monday evening with its 100th inductee during its 21st induction ceremony held at Highland Recreation Center.

The CCSHOF honored its 2023 Hall of Fame class, which included Drew Forshey, Audra Harrison, Bruce Ikard, Matt Isenhour, Jim Woodruff and the late Floyd “Edwin” Yount, as well as this year’s Team of Distinction — the 1990 Catawba Valley Community College national championship men’s golf team.

“It is always exciting to give inductees another ‘chance to shine’ on their night,” said JuJu Philips, who served as emcee for the ceremony and previously served as chair for the CCSHOF committee. “I was honored to interview the enshrinees to somehow personalize and say ‘thank you’ for their contributions to the rich sports history of sports of Catawba County.”

Forshey was the first of the six men and women to be inducted on Monday. He thanked his family, friends and former coaches who helped push him to be the four-time state champion wrestler he was at St. Stephens, which included amassing a 215-2 record on the mat, before competing collegiately at the University of North Carolina.

“Twenty years ago, I was graduating from high school and getting ready to go to Chapel Hill. Now, we’re here,” Forshey said. “It’s kind of full circle. It’s obviously really cool being the first wrestler inducted. We have a lot of good wrestling coming out of Catawba County. It’s nice to have some representation in the Hall of Fame.”

A two-time state championship MVP in volleyball at Fred T. Foard, Harrison spoke about the relationship she had with her late high school head coach Linda Richards, who is also in the Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame, and the morals and values Richards instilled into her that she’s taken with her into officiating.

“Linda Richards — she means more to me than anybody will ever know. It’s kind of a full circle moment with her induction a couple years prior to her stage four ovarian cancer diagnosis,” Harrison said. “I establish relationships with kids just by watching them play. Whether they know it or not, I’m cheering for them to succeed on the court.”

Yount, who played professional baseball before returning to his Catawba County roots to manage the Newton-Conover Twins and Hickory Rebels, was represented by his son Gary Yount, who is also a member of the Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame.

Gary Yount spoke about his father and growing up the son of a player-manager for the Twins.

“I was the second best athlete in the family. That’s for sure,” Yount said of his father. “He was quite good. He’d probably be more proud of me being here just like I’m more proud of him being here.”

Ikard, who was a standout football player at both Maiden High School and Lenoir-Rhyne University, spoke of both his love for athletics and for family.

“This doesn’t define who I am, but it’s a celebration of what I’ve been able to do in life with sports,” Ikard said. “Being a part of an unbelievable family has afforded me it. You can’t describe it in words sometimes because the love and what sports has brought into my life. I am very, very thankful.”

Isenhour, who won two national championships in football at Appalachian State after a successful football career at Maiden, said that his induction on Monday was a humbling experience.

“I’ve had nothing but a lot of great coaches and a lot of great support,” Isenhour said. “Since I was this tall, I wanted to play for Coach Tom Brown. That might be crazy for people who knew Coach Brown in his 20s and 30s. If you knew Coach Brown, he was very intense. Football is just something I grew up loving since the third grade. I wanted to play for Coach Brown from my earliest memories. When that opportunity came to me, it was one of the things that I was for sure moving forward with.”

A long-tenured coach in Catawba County, Woodruff reflected on his coaching career and the people who helped support him along the way.

“I’m so proud to be sitting up here right now representing Catawba County. I’m also proud to be representing my great family,” Woodruff said. “A lot of them came. I’ve been a part of Catawba County sports for a long time. I’m the oldest person to get inducted tonight, which is a good thing, but I’m proud of that. As most of the people sitting out here tonight and many of the hall of famers who have been inducted tonight and in the past, they’ve tried to do that same way — with integrity and do things the right way. Most of the time, it works out for the best.”

Representing this year’s Team of Distinction — the 1990 Catawba Valley Community College national championship men’s golf team — was its coach Charlie Bock, who spoke on the character of the young men he coached, which led to his program’s national success.

“I had many, many good golfers over a number of years, but this was the year we put it all together,” Bock said. “They were easy kids. Yeah, you had pat them on the back on Monday and maybe kick them on the fanny on Tuesday once in a while, but they were good kids. They were competitors. They didn’t like losing any better than I did and probably a lot worse. These guys were very good. I was along for the ride.”

Also honored during the night were the 18 Scholar Athletes of Excellence — one female and one male from each high school in Catawba County.

This year’s recipients were Emily Hedrick and Will Nix, of Bandys High School; Allie Sigmon and Elijah Boston, of Bunker Hill High School; Samaria Tipps and Stewart Simmons, of Fred T. Foard High School; Eleanor Ellie Eichman and Henry Stewart, of Hickory High School; Miranda Valerio and DJ Spring, of Maiden High School; Cassidy Geddes and Owen Clark, of Newton-Conover High School; Katie Parmenter and Peyton Young, of St. Stephens High School; Caleigh McMurray and Andrew Maxy, of Hickory Christian Academy; and Jackson Behmer and Virginia Young, of University Christian High School.

Newton-Conover’s Cassidy Geddes and Fred T. Foard’s Stewart Simmons were presented with the Scholar Athletes of the Year honor, which was presented by Helton, Cody and Associates, PLLC.