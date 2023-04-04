The Hickory Metro Sports Commission announces the 2023 Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame (CCSHOF) class and this year’s Team of Distinction.

The CCSHOF Class of 2023 includes six members, including St. Stephens and University of North Carolina wrestling standout Drew Forshey; Maiden and Lenoir-Rhyne football standout Bruce Icard; Fred T. Foard multi-sport athlete and tenured official Audra Harrison; Maiden and Appalachian State football star Matt Isenhour; longtime coach and athletic director Jim Woodruff; and Newton-Conover alumni and professional baseball player and coach Eddie Yount.

The 1990 Catawba Valley Community College golf team, which won a national championship, is being honored as the 2023 Team of Distinction.

“The Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame Committee is honored to present the 22nd class of the Hall in 2023,” said CCSHOF committee chair Frank Snider. “The men and woman of this class represent a cross section of talented, dedicated sports personalities in our county. We look forward to their induction.”

These five new inductees and Team of Distinction will be inducted on Monday, May 15 at the Highland Recreation Center.

Along with these inductions, two students from each of the 11 high schools in Catawba County will be honored as Scholar Athletes of Excellence, which are sponsored by Attorney Blair E. Cody III of Helton, Cody & Associates.

Doors for the 2023 Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which is sponsored by the City of Hickory, open at 5:30 p.m. with the induction program starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets to the Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony cost $35 and will go on sale starting Monday, April 17 and can be purchased at all area high schools and at the Highland Recreation Center. The last day to purchase tickets will be Monday, May 1. No tickets will be sold at the door.

The inductions will bring the total number of Catawba County Sports Hall of Famers up to 105 and the number of Teams of Distinction up to six.