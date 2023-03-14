After winning the Central Carolina Football League title this past fall, the Catawba County Hornets captured the first national championship in team history last month. And this past weekend, Catawba County’s semi-professional football squad continued its winning ways in the opening game of the 2023 Carolinas Elite Football Alliance (CEFA) season.

The CEFA is a spring league that will continue for the next couple of months. In Saturday’s season opener against the Carolina Gators in Charlotte, the Hornets earned a 20-12 victory to move to 1-0 on the season.

The Hornets will host the Carolina Huskies on Saturday at Westside/Jaycee Park in Newton, where Catawba County plays all of its home games. Other home games for the Hornets will be played on April 1 (vs. Iredell Warriors), April 8 (vs. Palmetto Hurricanes) and April 15 (vs. ANDP Ducks), and all home contests will begin at 7 p.m.

The Hornets accept sponsorships at any time and they can be discussed by calling owner/head coach Doug Frye at 828-461-1229.